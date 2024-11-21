Road Safety Tips for Busy Thanksgiving Travel Days

With Thanksgiving 2024 merely days away, millions of Americans will be traveling 50 or more miles to their destinations between Wednesday and Sunday. Last year saw a 2.3 percent increase in road traveling during Thanksgiving from 2022. This was the third highest Thanksgiving trip since 2000. This year is projected to be even higher. So our focus this week will be on safety tips for those traveling by vehicles during the Thanksgiving holidays.

As you are planning your road trip there are some safety factors that should be considered beginning with the best travel time. It is estimated that the average travel times will be as high as 80 percent over normal in some metropolitan areas such as Atlanta. You want to avoid heavy traffic during peak hours, so select off-peak times. Leaving early in the morning before 11 a.m. is best or after 7 p.m. Use popular navigation apps like Waze or Google Maps to help find the best routes based on real-time traffic conditions.

Make sure you pack some patience for your trip, so take your time. Avoid aggressive driving like speeding and tailgating. Keep a safe distance from the car in front, and always signal when changing lanes or turning.

When packing for your trip, remember that holiday safety travel tips are not just about how you drive. It is important to make your vehicle ready for the road trip. This means tires, battery and belts should be checked in advance. Check and top off your fluids, replace filters and ensure headlights and turn signals are working properly.

Pack the essentials. Carry an emergency kit in case you need roadside help, including essentials like jumper cables, flares, blankets, gloves, a flashlight, and basic tools. Do not forget a phone charger, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. It is always good to be prepared for the unexpected.

It is a well-known fact that flying leads to dehydration, many do not realize that road trips do too. Dehydration while on the road can cause fatigue, dry eyes, light-headedness, headaches, dizziness, lack of focus and blurry vision.

These symptoms are particularly dangerous during long drives, common during holiday travel. Ensuring you stay hydrated is a key component of holiday safety travel tips. Staying hydrated will help you remain alert and focused as you drive to celebrate the holiday.

Be cautious and remain safe on Thanksgiving Eve (Blackout Wednesday). When friends and family congregate to celebrate, often this celebration leads to excessive drinking, making it one of the top nights for alcohol-related incidents. If you plan to participate in the celebration and anticipate enjoying some cocktails, plan ahead by prioritizing safety. Discuss the matter and appoint a designated driver or Uber or a professional chauffeur for the night.

Keeping an Eye on Safety as you drive to your destination is crucial during the Thanksgiving holidays. Remember, you are on your way to celebrate with loved ones so enjoy the ride!

