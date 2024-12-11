After 3-Year-Old Injured in Shooting, Birmingham City Council Approves $100,000 for Gun Safety

The Birmingham Times

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted to spend up to $100,000 on gun safety resources with the Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) to implement the ‘Gun Safety Initiative’ which is designed to enhance community safety.

This comes less than two weeks after a 3-year-old was injured in west Birmingham by a gun that was accidentally discharged.

When he saw the recent report of an accidental shooting in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he was disheartened.

“I don’t care if it’s an adult or a child, but it bothers me more when a child is hurt by gun violence,” Woodfin said. “Gun violence, as it turns out, comes in all forms, and that includes the discharging of a firearm by accident.”