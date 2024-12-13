13-year-old Olivia Osborne Among Talented Dancers in The Brown Sugar Nutcracker at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater

Special to The Birmingham Times

Olivia Grace Osborne, a freshman at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA), is one of many talented dancers that will take the stage in Ursula Smith’s production of The Brown Sugar Nutcracker 2024 on Saturday, December 21 with shows at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater on the campus of the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA).

The 13-year-old Osborne will be the principal “lead” in the 2:30 p.m. show which is a cultural twist to the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Director, Writer, and Choreographer Ursula Smith re-imagined the classic tale to create a cultural holiday experience with dancers of varying ages, both children and adults.

The Brown Sugar Nutcracker has been a cherished family heirloom for generations in the Brown family. When Marissa inherits the Brown family nutcracker, she discovers that it is not just a keepsake, but a gateway to a magical world. Thus begins her enchanting adventure.

Osborne has been dancing for several years and skipped a grade while attending elementary school and has appeared in various performances. “I am so honored and happy to be selected for this part and love the dance company’s belief in me,” said Osborne.

This summer she attended a six-week summer intensive with the Joffrey Ballet in New York to hone her skills and is looking forward to what the summer of 2025 will hold either returning to New York or other opportunities in Chicago or Los Angeles.

