Alabama A&M Fires Head Football Coach Connell Maynor

Connell Maynor’s time at Alabama A&M is done.

The school announced on Monday that it has “relieved” Connell Maynor of his head coaching role after seven seasons at the helm.

“We want to thank Connell Maynor for his seven seasons at Alabama A&M University,” AAMU AD Dr. Paul Bryant said “We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

Mayor went 40-32 during his tenure at Alabama A&M. He led the team to one SWAC title during the abbreviated spring season in 2021.

He had four winning seasons in a row to start his career, including the abbreviated spring season. However, the program has gone 15-19 since 2022, including a 6-6 record during the 2024 season.

Maynor arrived in Huntsville in 2018 following a four-year stint at Hampton University.

In 2014, Maynor was hired as the head coach at Hampton University, where he guided the Pirates in their final years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) before the program transitioned to the Big South Conference. During his time at Hampton (2014–2017), Maynor led the team to a competitive record and helped develop talent while navigating the challenges of conference realignment.

Maynor’s head coaching career started off in a big way at Winston-Salem State University. He led the program to a 45-6 record during his time at WSSU, winning back-to-back CIAA titles in 2011 and 2012, going undefeated in both regular seasons — and culminating in a 2012 national championship game appearance.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately, according to Alabama A&M’s release.