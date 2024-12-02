Miles College’s Historic Season Comes to End in Division II Playoffs

The Birmingham Times

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The end to a historic 2024 season came on Saturday afternoon at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as No. 22 Miles lost to No. 1 Valdosta State 33-17. The loss snapped the Golden Bears’ 10-game win streak but did not put a damper on a campaign that saw the team reach several significant milestones, including most victories, most consecutive wins in a single year, and a first-ever win in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Miles (10-3) had several opportunities early to make the game a lot closer. But the Golden Bears never got in the end zone in the first three quarters, being held to a 28-yard field goal by Roderick Smith over the first 30 minutes. After driving from its own 1-yard line to get the ball to midfield late in the second quarter, Kamren Ivory threw an interception that VSU (11-0) converted into a field goal at the end of the half for a 16-3 advantage.

The Golden Bears held serve through most of the third quarter before VSU took control. Facing a third-and-goal from the Miles 18, the Blazers got the benefit of a personal foul penalty that gave them new life. Blake Hester punched it in from three yards with 37 seconds left to extend the lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Miles was unable to recover the kickoff and VSU recovered at the Miles 13. After a penalty, Hester scored his third touchdown of the game on an 18-yard run, giving VSU two touchdowns in nine seconds and a 30-3 lead with 27 seconds left in the third.

Miles got touchdown passes from Ivory to Jaih Andrews (six yards) and Franck Pierre (20 yards) in the fourth quarter but the hole was far too steep from which to climb back even. Ivory finished with 224 yards passing, Jonero Scott was the top rusher (54 yards on 17 carries) and Jaquel Fells led the receivers with 92 yards on seven receptions.

Defensively, Jeremiah Hudson-Davis had a team-high seven tackles and Lashon Young added six stops. Jamichel Rogers (five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss) and Zion Sharpe (three tackles, sack) were strong on the line of scrimmage as well for the Golden Bears.

