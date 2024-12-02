Mayor Woodfin Makes Two New Appointments to the Birmingham Water Works Board

www.birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced the appointment of Dr. Andre McShan and Dr. Monique Gardner Witherspoon to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Their appointments will go into effect beginning January 1.

“The Birmingham Water Works Board performs a major role in the oversight of the utility for our residents,” Woodfin said. “Drs. McShan and Gardner Witherspoon are committed leaders in our community with a proven record of cultivating and nurturing relationships for the greater good.”

Gardner Witherspoon currently serves as an associate dean and associate professor in the Orlean Beeson School of Education at Samford University. She has a doctorate in educational leadership, public policy, and administration and has a juris doctorate as well. Previously, she served as the president and CEO of a nonprofit organization, and a regional superintendent in Charlotte, North Carolina, in addition to many other senior leadership positions. Gardner Witherspoon serves on a number of community, state, and national boards and has received several awards and recognition for her leadership and public policy interests.

McShan is an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UAB. He is the medical director of the Workplace at UAB Highlands and co-medical director of UAB Employee Heath. He is board-certified in occupational and environmental medicine with a focus on creating healthy workers, safe workplaces, and thriving environments.

McShan is a graduate of Ramsay High School. He received his undergraduate degree in biology from Morehouse College and went on to attend Meharry Medical College where he received his MD and MSPH degrees.

McShan is active with his professional society, the local medical community, and many civic organizations. He is a board member of A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, The American Heart Association Southeast board of directors, Jefferson County Medical Society, Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, as well as a graduate of Leadership Birmingham.