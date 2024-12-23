BCS High School Students Compete in Word Up! Poetry Contest

The 2024 Word Up! Festival brought together high school students from across the city for an inspiring evening of spoken word and self-expression. (BCS)

Birmingham City Schools

The 2024 Word Up! Festival, hosted by The Flourish Alabama in partnership with the Birmingham Public Library, was an amazing night of powerful poetry from Birmingham students. Held earlier this month at the BPL Central Branch, the festival brought together high school students from across the city for an inspiring evening of spoken word and self-expression.

The event culminated in thrilling performances during the Final Round, where students vied for $5,750 in prizes. Kayla Wright of AH Parker High School emerged as the Individual Champion, winning the $1,000 top prize. Jacob Woods from Carver High School claimed second place and $500, while Nakiya Moore, also of AH Parker High School, took third place with a $250 award. Students who placed 4th-10th (listed below) also each received $50 each.

In the team competition, AH Parker High School secured first place, earning $2,000, with Jackson-Olin High School and Carver High School taking second and third places, winning $1,000 and $500 respectively. Wenonah High School placed fourth.

Jackson-Olin student Greselda McCants won our first ever Spirit of the Slam award, which came with $150. The award is in honor of the late Brian “Voice Porter” Hawkins, a Birmingham poet and pillar of our poetry community.

With passionate performances, community support, and generous giveaways, the 2024 Word Up! Festival proved to be an unforgettable evening that celebrated the arts and amplified the voices of Birmingham’s young poets.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1st Kayla Wright, AH Parker High School

2nd Jacob Woods, Carver High School

3rd Nakiya Moore, AH Parker High School

4th Greselda McCants, Jackson-Olin High School

5th Jada Clark, Wenonah High School

6th Shuntiria Austin, Jackson-Olin High School

7th Victoria Seay, Ramsay High School

8th (tie) Charles Faddis, Jackson-Olin High School

8th (tie) Rontrez Black, Carver High School

10th Brooklyn Walker, Jackson-Olin High School

TEAM RESULTS

1st AH Parker High School

2nd Jackson-Olin High School

3rd Carver High School

4th Wenonah High School

