Department of Public Works to Launch New Neighborhood-based Garbage Pickup Schedule

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Public Works will launch a new schedule for household garbage pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in an effort to increase efficiency in this next phase of the uniform carts program. The schedule will include consolidated recycling routes and an expansion of bulk trash and brush pickup.

Here are the changes:

Neighborhoods will have one dedicated day each week for household garbage pickup. (In the past, larger neighborhoods required multiple days for pickup.)

For those individuals who have signed up for a uniform recycling cart, recycling collection will be every other week on the same day as the neighborhood’s designated household garbage pickup.

Bulk trash and brush pickup will move to once every other week.

The Department of Public Works will distribute a letter to residents detailing the new schedule before the January 6 launch date. Pickup schedules can also be viewed on city social channels and on www.birminghamal.gov/pickup. For residents who have not previously signed up for the recycling program, click Recycling Opt In to be registered to receive a recycle cart as additional carts become available for distribution. A link to the bulk trash and brush schedule can be found at www.birminghamal.gov/pickup.

The public is also encouraged to sign up for non-emergency alerts and information by texting BHAMREADY to 38276.

A schedule is attached to detail the new pickup days for neighborhoods.