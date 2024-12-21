Birmingham City Councilor Named Recipient of Centennial Under 40 Impact Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman was named as one of the recipients of the National League of Cities’ Centennial Under 40 Impact Award.

The winners were chosen from a pool of nominees and are recognized for their contributions to public service, governance, and community development. The award recognizes and celebrates the achievements of elected officials under the age of 40 from NLC member cities, towns and villages.

“It is an honor to be able to represent Birmingham through an organization like the National League of Cities,” Smitherman said. “I’ve met several City Councilors from places like Texas who were only like 25-years-old or younger. It’s encouraging to see so many young women stepping into leadership roles in municipal government and I look forward to continuing to build those working relationships for years to come.”

In 2019, Smitherman earned her Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and graduated from Hampton University with honors in 2015. She has worked extensively as a Legal Intern for several law firms in the City of Birmingham and served as an Outreach Education Contractor for Girls Inc. Councilor Smitherman was admitted to the Alabama State Bar in the fall of 2019. She currently practices with her father at Smitherman Law Office, LLC.

The Birmingham City Council appointed Smitherman to the vacant District 6 seat on January 2, 2019.