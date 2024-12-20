December 19, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

Quality Engineer – McCalla, AL. Required: Bachelor’s deg. in any engineering major & 2 yrs. exp. in quality ctrl. or quality assurance in steel mfg. environment. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT12/19/2024

Guest Service Ambassador

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Service Ambassador for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT12/19/2024

Ticket Office Supervisor

Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Office Supervisor and 2. Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT12/19/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 01-CV-2022-900440.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Rodney Womack, whose whereabouts are unknown

Keisha Hunter, as next of friend of R. H., has filed a civil action in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, seeking damages for alleged negligence, wantonness, and assault.

You must answer by December 23, 2024 (30 days after the last publication) by filing with the Clerk at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203, and serving a copy on Plaintiff’s attorney, Richard A. Rice, 115 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Failure to do so may result in a default judgment.

BT12/19/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903992

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHELDON DUMAS, KATHY DUMAS, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 6, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 10, 2025, at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2633 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-018-002.000 a/k/a 0122003240180020000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block B, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK B SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT12/19/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903992

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARL CHAMBLEE, DECEASED, CLAUDE CHAMBLEE, JR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CAROLYN HARRIS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MARY SILVIA HAMM SMITH AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MORGAN EUGENE HAMM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BARBARA HAMM BULLOCK AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOHN ANDREW MCKINNEY, JR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JAMES SANDERS HAMM, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, DIANE CECILIA SCIARA AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BILLY JOYCE CHENOWETH AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, E. PAUL HAMM, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, PAULA SUE HAMM HUFFAKER AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOHN WILLIAM HAMM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CHERYL BROWN SCOGGINS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, KERRY BROWN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOANNA BERNHARD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, LESLIE THORPE LIPPMANN KAYLOR AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 28, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 13, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 10, 2025, at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2722 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-016-001.000 a/k/a 0122003240160010000000

Legal Description: A triangular tract or parcel of land in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Seventeen (17), Range Three (3) West, described as follows: Begin at the northeast corner of Lot Four (4), in Block Twenty (20) of Shady Side Land Company’s survey, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence east along the south line of Sixteenth Street (formerly Cutter Avenue) and across a forty-foot strip (now Third Street) for a point of beginning; thence south along the east line of said Third Street (sometimes called Barbour Avenue) a distance of 112.7 feet to the north line of Valley Road or Pike Road (formerly Goodwin Avenue); thence in a northeasterly direction along the north line of said Valley Road or Pike Road a distance of 199.4 feet, more or less, to the south line of said Sixteenth Street; thence west along the south line of said Sixteenth Street a distance of 164.5 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning a/k/a ALL THAT PT OF BLK 20 SHADYSIDE LYING S OF 16TH ST NW OF PIKE RD & E OF BARBOUR AVE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT12/19/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904720.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RICHARD L. MCKIBBEN, SR.; LLOYD CECIL FREY and PAUL RAYMON FREY, as heirs of SARAH B. FREY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARAH B. FREY; CITY OF TARRANT, ALABAMA; THE BAK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Address: 1016 Waverly Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-08-1-019-040.000

Legal Description: Lots 20, 21 and 22, Block 10, according to the Survey of Oak Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 85, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097463 as follows: LOT 20 & 21 & 22 BLK 10 OAK PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given,

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Renovation at Alabaster, AL

for the State of Alabama and the (City) of Alabaster, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given,

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Classroom Addition to Lincon Elementary School at Talladega County

for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT12/19/2024

Blountsville Housing Authority

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

for

LAWN CARE SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that proposals will be received by Blountsville Housing Authority to procure experienced, qualified, licensed and bonded, professional Lawn Care Services.

Date and Time for Receiving Proposals:

Monday, February 03, 2025, by 3:00 p.m. CST

Location: Blountsville Housing Authority, 293 Denson Avenue Boaz, AL 35957

Attention: Brad Ashley, Executive Director

The Housing Authority anticipates that it will initially award a contract for a period of one (1) year with the option, at the Authority’s discretion, of four (4) additional one-year option periods, for a maximum total of five (5) years. The Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities in proposals and to reject any and all proposals if it is in the best interest of the Authority to do so. To obtain the Request for Proposals (RFP) documents, contact the Contract Officer at brad.ashley@hiwaay.net and request documents. Please identify the project name listed above. You must also provide your company name, address, person of contact, phone number, and email address.

BT12/19/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 15-25 “Radio Tower Generator MRO Services”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 1/7/2025, for Radio Tower Generator MRO Services. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 1/8/2025.

The Jefferson County Commission Department desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for Radio Tower Generator MRO Services.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, hazardous materials sampling, hazardous materials testing, fees, inspections, certifications, services, equipment, materials, obtain permits and supplies necessary to provide specified requirements in the bid documents.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT12/19/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Bessemer Civic Center Chiller Replacements for the State of Alabama and the City of Bessemer, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify EEFS Company, PC, 1930 2nd Avenue North, Suite 150, Bessemer, AL 35020, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 10, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB

Office Space Fit-Out Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235023

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the fit-out of a 2,400 SF shell space for office use at UAB. The space will be comprised of a large open office and support office space, breakroom, and new data closet. The scope of work includes architectural, interiors, electrical, and mechanical new work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,100,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of a current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 10, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 17, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 17, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such an action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke the pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 06, 2025, at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 06, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 22, 2025, at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT12/19/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 10-25 “Document “Document Imaging Service”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 01/42025, for Document Imaging Services. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 01/15/2025 at 10 a.m.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday December 19, 2024, 2024 at 10:00 pm (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT12/19/2024

Request for Proposal

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) from highly experienced and professional firms to perform Rideshare Wayfinding Design and Installation at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit on December 19, 2024, at 2 PM CST in Meeting Room A at 5900 Messer Airport Highway Birmingham, Al. 35212. Please RSVP your attendance with Jordan Howard jhoward@flybhm.com by December 18, 2024. The deadline for proposal questions/clarifications is January 6, 2025 @2:00PM and the deadline for proposals is January 13, 2025 @2:00PM. All inquiries and proposals are to be sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

BT12/19/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

If these cars are not claimed in 30 days, I will take legal ownership of the vehicles.

2006 Mercedes Benz CLS 500 Vin number: WDDDJ75X96A030748 1990 Nissan XE pickup Vin number 1N65D1658VC368019

My contact number is 708-673-8007.

BT12/19/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SHADES MOUNTAIN FILTER PLANT SHORT-TERM

RESIDUALS HANDLING IMPROVEMENTS

Project Number: P.04380

Capital Budget Number: BP–664-24

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 6th, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Mobilization and demobilization. Perform demolition work as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install automated isolation plug valves on existing 8” auger drain lines for both centrifuges. Install OWNER’s procured motorized actuators on the diverter valves in the basement. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the basement sump pit. Create a new sump pit in the basement between the truck containment area and the rollup door along with the required submersible pump and piping. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the wet well next to Thickener No.1. Furnish and install new conveyors system, including inclined conveyors, offload conveyors, with interconnecting chutes and the support of all equipment. Create a new offload bay in the basement, including a hopper with supports, a new opening on the north wall with motorized roll-up door installed, retaining wall, and concrete driveway connecting to the existing roadway. Re-route service water, drain and electrical utility lines as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install a new air compressor in the operation floor. Furnish and install the new HVAC system in the operating floor and basement with the associated monitoring and alarm systems. PLC upgrade for the existing centrifuge control panels. Electrical, instrumentation and controls, and integration with SCADA associated with the above-mentioned work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Suite 109, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 9th, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 14th, 2025, at Shades Mountain Filter Plant, located at 2990 Shades Crest Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama. Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Yahya Majali, P.E

Phone number (205) 545-1504

BT12/19/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

That In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the UAB New Student Organization Facility at 1330 11th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Birmingham. Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify ArchitectureWorks Architect / Engineer, Shelby Company LLC contractor at 3120 4th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

BT12/19/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB New Student Organization Facility at 1330 11th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer. Shelby Company LLC Contractor 3120 4th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

BT12/19/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25008 Vacant Unit Preparation AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE December 9, 2024, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS December 20, 2024, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE December 30, 2024, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT12/19/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Bids for construction of the PAUL B. KREBS WATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS will be received at the office of The Water Works and Sewer Board of Anniston, Alabama, (Owner), 1429 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201, until 10 a.m., local time, on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Any Bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

The Project contemplated consists, but is not limited, to the following items:

Base Bid Installation of a newly finished water pump station. Replace all existing finished water pumps with five new canned vertical turbine pumps. Install space and pump cans for two future vertical turbine pumps to serve the distribution system downstream.

iii. Construct a new finished water pump station to house the new vertical turbine pumps south of the existing finish water pump station. The new pump station shall be constructed with individual cans per each pump housing the vertical turbine pumps. This includes the corresponding check valves, isolation valves, air release valves, and instrumentation as required. The pumps and corresponding pipe headers will be located within the building.

Demolition of the existing maintenance building and modifications to surrounding area as required to allow for construction of the newly finished water pump station and electrical building. Installation of pneumatic surge tank and corresponding compressors, instrumentation, sensors, and appurtenances. Installation of all new yard piping for connection of existing clear well effluent piping to the newly finished water pump station and the pump station discharge piping to the connection of the plants high service distribution system piping. Yard piping installation will include tie-ins, flow meters, and valves.

Installation of electrical and SCADA upgrades. Installation of new 277/460V-3-phase power service to replace exiting radial-type distribution power. Installation of two new on-site standby generators and paralleling switchgear with isolated/redundant main distribution buses and two separate utility service laterals.

iii. Update half of the existing main plant process loads currently fed from existing MCC-A to be fed from a new redundant MCC-A2.

Construct a new electrical room within the new finish water pump station to house new electrical gear for the facility including new electrical gear for finish water pump station and generators. Replace existing lighting with new, energy-efficient LED lighting systems throughout the interior and exterior of the plant. Upgrade SCADA with a new RTU in the new finish water pump station.

Fluoride Tank Containment Area and Supports Construction of containment area and tank supports for the new client- provided fluoride tank. This shall include instrumentation, level sensors, loading station, emergency shower and eyewash, and all chemical piping to connect to the existing system.

Spring Basin and Containment Wall Provide waterproofing and repair of the existing Coldwater Spring retaining wall and concrete valley gutters to mitigate surface stormwater short circuiting into the spring.

Clearwell/Chlorine Contact Basin Repairs Repair of collapsed baffle wall. Demolish approximately half of the wall length and reconstruct based on original details. Inspect floor at baffle wall failure location and repair. Clean all silt from clear well floor, inspect for cracks or damage, and repair.

iii. Repair two concrete pilasters.

Seal cracks in exterior dome roof and coat exterior. Repair cracks in interior clear well walls. Provide a new exterior and interior coating system.

vii. Repair interior dome roof. Coat and repair exposed wire mesh and rebar. Provide interior coating of surface to prevent future exposure and deterioration.

General Site Work New loop road to improve access around the site for maintenance and chemical deliveries. Demolition of existing entrances and installation of new entrance gate and site fencing.

iii. All stormwater and erosion control measures as required.

Provide site grading and stormwater system improvements per contract documents. Demolition of existing asphalt wearing surface and installation of new wearing surface as indicated in contract documents.

Additive Bid Alternative 1: Replace and Repair Existing Air Stripping Towers

Portions of each existing Air Stripping Towers (6 Total) to be replaced: 24 vertical feet of 3.5-inch Jaeger Tripack Packing Media (2500 cf). Two flanged aluminum shell sections above tower packing to be replaced with 304 SS Construction.

iii. 4 screen air outlet screens on the tower shell above the mist eliminator.

Flanged access doors. Polypropylene mesh mist eliminator with support and hold-down. The mist eliminator is 4-inch thick, 138-inch diameter polypropylene mesh. Additive Bid Alternative 2: Installation of new Air Stripping Tower Installation of new Air Stripping Tower with corresponding blower, valves, piping, instrumentation, sensors and appurtenances. Additive Bid Alternative 3: Replace existing Main DFS control panel with latest generation DFS control panel. Replace the existing Main DFS control panel in the existing finished water pump station electrical room with a latest generation DFS control panel to include a minimum of 50 percent more I/O of each signal type. All existing signals will be re-terminated in the new control panel with minimal disruption to plant operations.

The Work will be substantially completed within 840 days and completed in all respects within 900 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

Bidding Documents may be examined in the Engineer’s office, Jacobs, 1 Perimeter Park South, Suite 315N, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. Electronic Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded by registering with QuestCDN online at www.questcdn.com. To view and download digital documents for this project at QuestCDN.com, login or sign up for a free

membership within the website’s Bidders Tab. Navigate to the digital bidding documents by inputting the Quest Project No. 9449419 on the Project Search page. The digital bidding documents can be viewed for free or downloaded for a non-refundable charge of $22. Any addenda will be posted digitally on the project’s website via QuestCDN.com. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawing sheets will be provided.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed Bid Form and accompanied by Bid security as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the additional bond(s) and insurance prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

The Owner will only accept Proposals from contractors duly licensed by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors as required by applicable Alabama law, including without limitation Ala. Code § 34-8-1, et seq., Bidders’ Alabama General Contractor License Number shall appear on the outside of the envelope containing such bid prior to opening.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Dustin Harris, Jacobs, 205-960- 3788.

Attendance at a Prebid conference will be a mandatory requirement of submitting a Bid for this Project. The mandatory Prebid meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board’s office located at 1429 Noble St., Anniston, AL 36201.

The owner’s right is reserved to reject all Bids or any Bid not conforming to the intent and purpose of the Bidding Documents.

In compliance with the BEASON-HAMMON ALABAMA TAXPAYER AND CITIZEN ACT, the successful bidder will be required to submit proof of Immigration Compliance as the law applies. The following language is required by § 31- 13-9 (k) Code of Alabama 1975 to be placed in all contracts covered by the Act: “By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.”

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Anniston, Alabama

Clif Osborne Project Manager

BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294 until 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 10th, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Architect at varuni.kern@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ED EXPANSION – PHASE 0

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

At The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

1802 SIXTH AVENUE SOUTH, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35233

UAB PROJECT # H245001

SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of the interior renovation of an existing Low Acuity patient treatment area on the first floor of the existing UAB Hospital Emergency Department. The renovated space will become a temporary waiting room for the Emergency Department. The scope of work is approximately 1,675 sf.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. The work will be performed adjacent to and within an operational Hospital and Emergency Department. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

The estimated construction cost is between $400,000 and $500,000.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR, MECHANICAL SUBCONTRACTOR (HVAC), PLUMBING SUBCONTRACTOR, AND ELECTRICAL SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 10th, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com, copy varuni.kern@greshamsmith.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

2222 Arlington Ave South, Suite 202,

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-298-9200

Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such an action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke the pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Thursday, January 30th, 2025, at 2:00 PM CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 P.M. on November 19th, 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Friday, January 17th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT12/19/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903601

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF DELORES COOPER; NIKI N. COOPER; DELORES S. COOPER; TRACY COOPER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Cleveland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 19 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019080437 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 2 CLEVELAND and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-09-1-002-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT12/19/2024

VEHICLE AUCTION

The following vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 8 am on January 17, 2025, at 8962 Sharit Dairy Rd, Gardendale, AL 35071. 2012 Toyota Camry, 4T1BF1FK8CU084874

The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT12/19/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

18-25 “ICE CREAM & FROZEN NOVELTIES JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on MONDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2025, for proposed 18-25 “Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located on the 8th Floor, Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation, please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT12/19/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

CANE CREEK BOOSTER PUMPING STATION PLC UPGRADE

Project Number: P.04412 Capital Budget Number: BP-663-24

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Cane Creek Booster Pumping Station PLC Upgrade project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on January 23rd, 2025. Bids received after the said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Cane Creek Booster Pumping Station PLC Upgrade Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Modify the existing 3-door cabinet Pump Control Panel while keeping the left side panel and controls in service. Replace PLC-5 processors, associated IO, and associated software with new redundant ControlLogix in the existing Pump Control Panel in the right-hand side, and in the Flow Control Panel. Translate existing documented PLC-5 control narrative, program and test in ladder logic algorithm suitable for ControlLogix in redundant application. Retain the services of Schneider Electric for Multilins Panel PLC upgrade and communication protocol upgrade with the existing Foxboro DCS and removing existing communication module. Provide training seats and programming software for Rockwell hardware as specified. Modify Pump Control Panel structure (existing doors) by replacing existing Redi-Panels with a single Panelview Plus 7 on right hand side and provide a programmed spare. Replace all three front doors of the existing Pump Control Panel. Following sequence to maintain operation of station, remove existing drum switches, chart recorders, and communication converter and return to OWNER. Field verification of wires in & out of service. Remove any unused wires within the right, left, and center cabinets. Review all field conditions, confirm functions, replacement components, and confirm field I/O wiring and labeling. Fully test operation of new PLC prior to continuing demolition of left side controls. Make provisions to maintain operation of the pump station as required to facilitate a graceful cutover from old to new control system. Provide drawings depicting the as-built state of the ControlLogix hardware, IO wiring, network architecture, etc. and provide editable copies of PLC program in native format. Replace existing Pump Control Panel overhead panel lighting with LED & door activation switches. Replace the existing two UPS with Eaton 3.1 kVA UPS. Start-up and field-testing services. Functionally test controls at completion of demolition.

Please refer to Section 40 61 13 – Process Control System General Provisions for detailed scope of work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus Unit Price Items (if any) plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 16th, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $200.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $200.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 7th, 2025, at Cane Creek Booster Pumping Station, located at 6786 Water Works Rd, Mt Olive, AL 35117. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20

The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms.

for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

2839 Paces Ferry Road SE Atlanta, GA 30339 Thomas Powell, PE, CCS

Phone number (470) 588-0451BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday, January 17, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HIGHLANDS Domestic Hot water Repairs – Main for The

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H255007 Architect’s Project No. 069-23B

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes the replacement of domestic hot water equipment and associated construction for the Main Mechanical Room on the 3rd floor of the UAB Highlands Building. This includes but is not limited to partition and concrete patching and plumbing work. Existing steam to hot water exchangers will be replaced and a modular mixing station will be installed to serve all floors in Main and Medical Office Building. Miscellaneous pipework to be completed. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures and the use of phasing may be utilized to minimize downtime. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient hospital and clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owner’s representatives to successfully deliver the project. The anticipated dollar amount is approximately $900,000-950,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 17, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 24, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre- qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Alan Crotwell

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

alanc@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such an action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke the pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 11, 2025, at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 11, 2025, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held January 28, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the UAB Highlands Main Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT12/19/2024

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR PROPOSED REVISIONS TO WATER QUALITY PROGRAM REGULATIONS

DIVISION 335-6, ADEM ADMINISTRATIVE CODE

FUND CODE 210

Rule No. Rule Title

335-6-10-.01 Purpose

335-6-10-.02 Definitions

335-6-10-.05 General Conditions Applicable to All Water Quality Criteria

335-6-10-.07 Toxic Pollutant Criteria Applicable to State Waters

335-6-10-.08 Waste Treatment Requirements

335-6-10-.09 Specific Water Quality Criteria

335-6-10-.11 Water Quality Criteria Applicable to Specific Lakes

335-6-11-.02 Use Classifications

Notice is hereby given that a hearing before the Department of Environmental Management of the State of Alabama will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Hearing Room at the ADEM – Central Office location at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to consider proposed revisions to Division 335‑6 of the ADEM Administrative Code (Water Quality Program Regulations).

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management proposes to amend the ADEM Administrative Code rules listed above. Additional information on the basis for these proposed rule changes can be found in the summary of reasons.

Copies of the proposed rules are available at a cost of 30 cents per page at each of the locations listed below. The summary of reasons supporting the revisions is available free of charge. Copies of the proposed rules and the summary of reasons can also be found on the Internet at http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt at no cost.

ADEM, Office of General Counsel

Attn: Angela Reeder

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

Montgomery, AL 36110-2400

(334) 260-4510

ADEM, Birmingham Field Office

Attn: Julia Trevarthen

110 Vulcan Road

Birmingham, AL 35209-4702

(205) 942-6168

ADEM, Decatur Field Office

Attn: Jan Childers

2715 Sandlin Road, SW

Decatur, AL 35603-1333

(256) 353-1713

ADEM, Coastal Office

Attn: Jenika Monroe

1615 South Broad Street

Mobile, AL 36605

(251) 450-3400

The public hearing is being held to receive data, views, and arguments from interested persons regarding the proposed rules. Attendance at the hearing is not necessary to present such data, views, arguments, or comments as the same may be submitted in writing but must be received by the Hearing Officer prior to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Written submissions and other inquiries should be directed to:

ADEM Hearing Officer

Office of General Counsel

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, AL 36130-1463

(street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400) or by e-mail at hearing.officer@adem.alabama.gov.

Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodation should contact the Department’s Permits & Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing.

This notice is hereby given this 18th day of December 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur Director

Nondisclosure Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in the administration of its programs.

BT12/19/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor New 1.5T MRI at 1802 6th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue, Birmingham, Al 35209 ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer. Shelby Company LLC Contractor 3120 4th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

BT12/19/2024

______________________________

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for BID 24-03-14, “Filter Underdrain Repairs at Western Filter Plant,” until January 7, 2025 @ 10:00 a.m. The specifications and conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, Ly’Tonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by calling (205)244-4303, by emailing Tonja.Levert@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Western Filter Plant, located at 1400 Bankhead Highway West, Birmingham, AL 35217. You may mail your bid to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner as follows: “BID 24-03-14, Filter Underdrain Repairs at Western Filter Plant, due 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2025.”

BT12/19/2024

______________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that any person holding a claim against Today Not Tomorrow Enterprises, LLC, a dissolved Alabama limited liability company, shall file such claim by mailing proof thereof to the company at the address stated below. All claims against the company will be barred by law unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after publication of this notice, to-wit: December 31, 2026.

Joel Lee Williams Attorney for the Company

P.O. Box 446

Troy, Alabama 3608 l

BT12/19/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 2:00pm CST January 21, 2025, for this project:

“HVAC Upgrades at South Shades Crest Elementary, Hoover Hall, and Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office” Each facility will be an individual bid package as follows:

Package A: South Shades Crest Elementary

Package B: Hoover Hall

Package C: Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Hoover City Schools Maintenance Facility, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 at 10:00AM CST January 14, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT12/19/2024

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for HABD McCoy Building Renovations at 1301 25th Ave N, Birmingham, Al 35204 for the owner, Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect, CCR Architecture of Birmingham, Al.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT12/19/2024

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF FORD COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Interest of

Lenny Ivan Xia-Yutan Case No. FO 24 JC 45

DOB: 2018 Sex: M

Genesis Belen Rodriguez-Xia Case No. FO 24 JC 46

DOB: 2020 Sex: F

Children.

Children of Yessica Gabriela Xia-Yutan and Omar Santizo and Miguel Barrientos

TO: Yessica Gabriela Xia-Yutan, Omar Santizo, Miguel Barrientos, Maternal Grandparents, Paternal Grandparents and all other persons who are or may be concerned.

NOTICE OF SUIT & OF HEARING

Pursuant to K.S.A. 38-2267

A petition was filed, requesting that L.I.X. G.B.R. be found children in need of care by the court on March 26, 2024, and the children was adjudicated as such on-17th day of July 2024.

A motion to find the parent(s) of children named above unfit and to terminate parental rights, place for adoption or appoint a permanent custodian, or enter such orders as are deemed appropriate and just has been filed. A hearing on that motion will be conducted on the 7th day of January 2025, in courtroom #2 of the Ford County Courthouse in the city of Dodge City, Kansas. The Court will receive testimony and other relevant information with regard to the safety and well-being of each children named above and may enter orders regarding custody and case planning necessary to achieve permanency for each child named above, including proposals for living arrangements for the children and services to be provided the children and the children’s family.

Your answer to the petition and response to the Motion for Termination should be filed with the clerk of the District Court of Ford County, KS, 101 W. Spruce, Dodge City, KS 67801.

/s/ Eliza Kassebaum

Eliza Kassebaum #28614

Chief Deputy County Attorney

BT12/19/2024

