Birmingham Creates Digital Hub for Residents, Contractors, and Developers to Submit Plans

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham, in partnership with the Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits, is launching the ePermit Hub’s Digital Plan Room within the Accela platform. This innovative digital solution is now live and brings a new level of efficiency and accessibility to the city’s permitting processes.

The Digital Plan Room allows residents, contractors, and developers to submit plans, monitor the status of applications, and access project-related documents online. This user-friendly interface aims to streamline the planning and permitting process, reduce wait times, and enhance communication between the city and its stakeholders.

“By implementing ePermit Hub’s Digital Plan Room, we are taking a significant step towards modernizing our city’s infrastructure and improving the overall experience for our residents and businesses,” said Katrina Thomas, Director of Planning, Engineering, and Permits. “This initiative reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation in city services.”

Key features of the Digital Plan Room include:

Online Submission : Users can easily submit plans and documents electronically, reducing the need for in-person visits.

: Users can easily submit plans and documents electronically, reducing the need for in-person visits. Real-Time Updates : Applicants will receive notifications about the status of their permit applications, ensuring they stay informed throughout the process.

: Applicants will receive notifications about the status of their permit applications, ensuring they stay informed throughout the process. Document Management: The platform allows for easy access to project documents, including permits, inspections, and updates, all in one centralized location.

The City of Birmingham is dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery and improve community engagement. The implementation of the Digital Plan Room represents a proactive approach to address the needs of our growing population while fostering a more sustainable urban environment. The city encourages residents and stakeholders to visit the official website for more information. Training sessions and resources are being made available to ensure a smooth transition to the new system. Please see the link below for resources on Digital Plan Room:

https://www.birminghamal.gov/ city-directory/planning- engineering-permits/ digitalplanroom/ .

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

