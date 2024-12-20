UAB Expert Recommends Tips to Keep Residence Safe During Holiday Travel

The most wonderful time of the year can be filled with lots of travel to see family and friends. When leaving the home alone while traveling, a University of Alabama at Birmingham safety expert says there is no need to set up traps and trip wires. Just make sure the following items are added to the to-do list before loading up the sleigh to keep homes safe, prevent damage and deter potential risks.

Safety and security

Corporal Kimani George in the UAB Police and Public Safety Department says there are several safety tools and precautions that one can take when leaving the house for an extended period of time.

“A simple step is to lock everything. Ensure all doors, windows and entry points are locked, including garage doors and sliding glass doors,” George said. “Secure exterior doors with sturdy deadbolt locks, and leave blinds or curtains in their usual positions. Completely closed curtains can make it obvious you’re away.”

In addition to the traditional locks, George recommends taking extra precautions and utilizing the following to increase security:

Suspend deliveries: Put a hold on mail and packages to avoid their piling up, which signals no one is home.

Install timers: Use timers on indoor and outdoor lights to mimic usual routines.

Enlist help: Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to check on the home, collect mail or park in the driveway occasionally.

Secure valuables: Keep jewelry, documents and electronics in a safe or hidden place away from windows.

Utilize motion-activated lights: Install bright exterior lights that activate with movement.

Activate alarm systems: Display security company signs prominently.

Install outdoor cameras: Having visible cameras on the exterior of a home can deter someone from snooping around.

“When preparing for holiday travel, avoid hiding keys under mats, in flowerpots or other predictable places. It is best to leave a spare key with a loved one or trusted neighbor,” George said. “Another telltale sign of a vacant home is overgrown lawns, so arrange for maintenance if the vacation will span over a couple of weeks.”

Prepare for natural elements

During the winter, there can be an increased risk of damage to infrastructure due to weather and natural disasters.

“In Alabama, we have seen anything from freeze warnings to tornado warnings during the holiday season. Make sure when traveling to prepare your house for any natural element,” George said.

George recommends preventing water damage by turning off water supply lines to prevent leaks or burst pipes and draining outdoor faucets and hoses. Insulate exposed pipes and test a sump pump, if the home has one.

He suggests reviewing the following check list for fire hazards before traveling

Unplug non-essential electronics and use surge protectors

Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working

Clean out the fireplace or wood stove if recently used

For cold weather protection, set the thermostat to at least 55° F (13° C) to prevent pipes from freezing, and open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate. If a home is in a storm-prone area, a backup generator could be purchased to keep essential systems running while you are away from the house.

Potential risks

When making a list of security do’s and don’ts before leaving for the holidays, make sure to add social media to the list. Announcing holiday plans or posting pictures of travels before coming home can be a security risk, George says.

“By posting pictures of your trip on social media sites, you are alerting the public that your home is currently vacant,” George said. “It is a safer option to wait until you return home before sharing the memories of your travels.”

If photographs are shared to social media before the end of a trip, George recommends checking the privacy settings of the account to restrict who can view the post.

