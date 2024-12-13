Birmingham City Schools, Lawson State Form Dual Enrollment Program

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Schools (BCS) and Lawson State Community College (LSCC) on Wednesday announced a new dual enrollment program to provide students with a chance to earn associate degrees and certifications while completing their high school curriculum at Wenonah.

BCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the district’s expansion of its Early College initiative aligns with the Birmingham Board of Education’s Strategic Plan for an enhanced emphasis on preparing students for college and career.

“This collaboration with Lawson State and BCS Early College-Wenonah is a natural fit,” Sullivan said. “The proximity of the two campuses gives our students access to excellent educators and learning opportunities in a close setting.”

“As part of the five pillars in our strategic plan is academic success and I think this ties into the work that we are doing with our students and tied into our post secondary success department,” the superintendent said Wednesday.

“We started an early college program in Birmingham City Schools in 2015 at Woodlawn High School but we knew that we wanted to ensure that all of our students have equitable access to early college programs. Coming here to Lawson State, right across the street from Wenonah High School, this is a natural merging Birmingham City Schools, Lawson State, and an early college program.”

The program is open to all students in Birmingham City Schools and surrounding communities and will officially launch at the beginning of 2025-26 academic year.

The BCS Early College – Wenonah initiative will allow students to begin their coursework as early as 9th grade and have the option of choosing one of six guided pathways that include logistics and Supply Chain Management; Weldin; Computer Information Systems (CIS); Pre-Nursing (General Studies); General Studies; Automotive Body Repair

Leaders at LSCC said they are excited to welcome the new initiative and look forward to preparing even more students for careers and additional learning opportunities.

“Lawson State is a gateway to success for students looking to work in health care, technology and for those who will continue to a four-year institution,” said Dr. Cynthia Anthony, president of Lawson State. “We are confident Birmingham and Alabama will have a stronger workforce and more business owners and skilled craftsmen as a result of this initiative.”

To ensure success for the students support services like tutoring, academic enrichment activities, and a summer bridge program will be provided.

In addition, students will have access to the Red Mountain Writing Project or a similar component.

BSC Early College is a competitive program requiring students to apply for consideration.

Selection criteria include:

A 3.0 GPA for students pursuing General Studies or Pre-Nursing pathways

A 2.75 GPA for students pursuing CTE pathways or certifications

ACAP scores (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program)

A completed application, including letters of recommendation

