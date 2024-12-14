UAB on How to Practice Gratitude this Holiday Season, Which Improves Well-Being

Gratitude offers tangible benefits for an individual’s well-being. Whether it is improving one’s health, enhancing one’s relationships or simply adding more joy to their day-to-day lives, Megan Hays, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, says there is a lot to gain from making gratitude a regular habit. She offers five research-backed benefits of practicing gratitude during this holiday season.

Feel less angry

Research suggests that gratitude can help people manage difficult emotions more effectively and have better control over their reaction to negative events.

“Gratitude seems to function well as an antidote to anger, possibly because individuals who regularly engage in gratitude practice may be more skilled at reappraising and reframing thoughts about negative events,” said Hays, who also serves as the director of Education for the UAB Medicine Office of Wellness. “If you find yourself stewing in anger about an incident, try pivoting to gratitude by focusing on what you appreciate about your current situation.”

Improve your health

Researchers who investigated the role of gratitude on heart health found that participants who listed three or four things they were thankful for each day for two months had lower levels of inflammatory hormones and a lower heart rate during a stressful exercise. Other studies have demonstrated that people who engage in regular gratitude practice experience fewer aches and pains, feel healthier, exercise more often, and are more likely to attend regular check-ups.

“Start simple by saying aloud at least one thing you are grateful for each day,” Hays said. “Piggyback on an existing habit to make this gratitude practice even easier, such as having everyone at the dinner table share one thing they are grateful for that day, or gratitude journaling for a few minutes during your morning coffee.”

Strengthen your relationships

Research has demonstrated that individuals who take time to express gratitude for their partner feel more positive about their partner and relationship, and they also feel more comfortable sharing concerns about their relationship with their partner. Similarly, expressing gratitude among friends is associated with improved friendships, as individuals who communicate their gratitude to their friends tend to have a more positive perception of their friends and are more likely to work through conflicts and problems to maintain friendships.

“If you want to reap the benefits of gratitude in your relationship, start today by simply saying ‘thank you’ more often,” Hays said. “It is easy to remember to say thanks when someone gives you a nice gift; but practice recognizing the day-to-day contributions you might be taking for granted, like how your partner always remembers to unload the dishwasher or how your friend consistently calls to check in on you.”

Feel more positive emotions

Evidence suggests that expressing gratitude toward others and oneself leads to positive emotions, especially happiness. Practicing gratitude even changes the brain in positive ways, such as increasing dopamine and serotonin, which are two neurotransmitters in the brain that improve mood and positive feelings.

“Since mental and physical health are inextricably linked, these increased positive emotions improve our overall health and well-being,” Hays said. “If you want to feel more positive emotions but are not sure where to start with gratitude practice, try texting or emailing a co-worker and sharing one reason you are grateful for them today.”

Savor good experiences

Research suggests that practicing gratitude can help us savor positive experiences, no matter how seemingly small. There are many documented benefits of developing and using savoring in our daily lives, including higher levels of life satisfaction and positive effect.

“Try practicing savoring with gratitude by paying attention to the present moment and focusing on what you are thankful for, such as the warmth of the sun, the aroma of a home-cooked meal or the beauty of nature,” Hays said. “When we take the time to appreciate the good things in our lives, we can improve our mental and physical health, strengthen our relationships, and savor our positive experiences.”

