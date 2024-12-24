Brenda Lovelady Spahn, Founder of The Lovelady Center Women’s Shelter in Birmingham, Dies

By WBRC

Dr. Brenda Lovelady Spahn, founder of The Lovelady Center in Birmingham, has died. She was 75.

Known in the community as “Miss Brenda,” Spahn launched The Lovelady Center in 2004 in her own home with the aim to teach a life free from drugs and crime.

The program started with seven inmates from Alabama’s Julia Tutwiler Prison, and rapidly expanded. To date, the center says Spahn’s work has impacted nearly 20,000 women and their children.

It’s the largest faith-based recovery facility for women and children in the nation and it’s right here in Birmingham.

WBRC spent time at the facility Wednesday during a church service as hundreds of women gathered to worship, even during this time of mourning. Several people in the room shared hugs and tears.

Currently, 500 women and a little more than 100 children are at the facility.

One woman who now serves as the Judicial Services Director entered the facility back in 2010 and graduated the program. Wendy Chapman says the center changed her life so much, she wanted to continue giving back to others in her same position.

Chapman says the news of Miss Brenda’s passing is heavy, but they know her memory and her legacy will live on for ages.

“She was a friend, a mentor,” said Chapman. “She was like a mom. I wouldn’t have had 14 years of a job that I love. I wouldn’t have my husband and my home and all the things without her answering the call that God had on her life.”

Spahn turned over leadership of the program to her daughter, Melinda MeGahee, in 2021. MeGahee is the current executive director of the center.

A Celebration of Life for Spahn will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands located at 4700 Highlands Way in Birmingham.

Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at The Lovelady Center located at 7916 2nd Ave. South in Birmingham. The public is welcome.

Also, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to The Lovelady Center in her honor.

