December 12, 2024

Employment

QUALITY ENGINEER

McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in any eng. maJor & 2 yrs. exp. in quality ctrl. or quality assurance in steel mfg. environment. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT12/12/2024

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT12/12/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Professor of Economics (Tenure Track)

Painter II

Testing Administrator

Transportation & Parking Attendant

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT12/12/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-903751

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LUKESIA RANDLE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; USA HOMES &

INVESTMENTS, LLC,; SOUTHWEST PROPERTIES, LLC.;STEWARDSHIP FUND LP; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2645 Pine Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-020-004.000 a/k/a 0122003240200040000000

Legal Description: Lot 2 and the West 12.5 feet of Lot 3, Block 14, according to the Survey of Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 & W 12.5 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 14 SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903807

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

PATRICIA DENISE FLOYD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; RODERICK M. FLOYD

AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1214 4th Terrace W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-022-010.000 a/k/a 0122003330220100000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 30, according to the survey of Compton, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 30 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Signed this the 25th day of November, 2025.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903813

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RIVER RUN ACA, LLC; RALPH A. BANKS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED;

J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1600 8th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-004-024.000 a/k/a 0122003330040240000000

Legal Description: Lot 15, Block 1, according to the Survey of Ridgewood Park, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 15 BLK 1 RIDGEWOOD PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903769

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROOSEVELT COAR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; LETICIA COAR AND

HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; NEXTGEAR CAPITAL, INC., 121 ADAIR ASSET

MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 20, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1211 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-012-004.000 a/k/a 0129000420120040000000

Legal Description: The West 25 feet of Lot 10 and the East 10 feet of Lot 11, Block 27, according to the Survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a W 25 FT LOT 10 & E 10 FT LOT 11 BLK 27 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903989

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GEORGE IGNATIN AND HIS HEIRS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 18, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 12, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 829 80th Street S, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-007-013.000 a/k/a 0122001410070130000000

Legal Description: The Southeasterly 130 feet of Lot 13, Block 208, according to the Survey of Lakewood as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 84, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a SE 130 FT OF LOT 13 BLK 208 LAKEWOOD

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904085

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY JEAN ARNOLD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; BETTY ANN

ARNOLD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 12, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 12, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1045 6th Place W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-2-005-020.000 a/k/a 0122003420050200000000

Legal Description: Lot Thirty (30), in Block Eight (8), according to the Survey of College Hills, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 2, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, reserving and excepting, however, an easement in, across and over the East 15 feet of said lot for use as a roadway for the benefit of adjoining Lots 27, 28 and 29, in Block 8, in the survey of College Hills recorded as aforesaid a/k/a LOT 30 BLK 8 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Signed this the 18th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903589

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HENRY J. RAMEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 13, in Block 2-C, according to the Survey of Walker Land Company, near East Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 109, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2019111607 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 2-C EAST WOODLAWN

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-15-3-031-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2025.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904029

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HERMENIA MOORE; INVESTORS REAL ESTATE SERVICE CO., INC.; BUNKIN PROPERTIES LTD.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Five, in Block B, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Mineral and mining rights excepted.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057628 as follows: LOT 5 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-008-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904031

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NORMAN LEE WILLIAMS; SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA INC.; GULFCO OF AL LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 1, Block C, according to the Survey of Gallagher’s map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057626 as follows: LOT 1 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-102.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903601

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF DELORES COOPER; NIKI N. COOPER; DELORES S. COOPER; TRACY COOPER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Cleveland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 19 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019080437 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 2 CLEVELAND

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-09-1-002-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485

Hwy 11, Steele, AL 35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB Centralral Utility #1 Install VFD’sfor Cooling Tower UAB# 210143, at 1705 7th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35294, on behalf of The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner(s), and have maderequest for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CCE, 1028 23rd St, Birmingham, AL 35205 (Engineer).

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Renovation at Alabaster, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Alabaster, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Addition to Lincoln Elementary School at Talladega County for the State of Alabama and the County of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Specialty Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Softball Field Dugout & Turf for

Oneonta High School at Oneonta High Softball Field, for the State of Alabama and the City of Oneonta, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan &Associates,

Architects .

Michael Hill, Contractor

120 Metrock Circle

Helena, AL 35080

BT 12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Bessemer Civic Center Chiler

Replacements for the State of Alabama and the City of Bessemer, Owners, and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify EEFS Company, PC, 1930 2nd Avenue North, Suite 150, Bessemer, AL 35020, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB New Student Organization Facility at 1330 11th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer.

Shelby Company LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT12/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for: BJCC Parking Deck 3 Renovation

The scope of work includes a renovation to the existing 275,000 SF 8-story Carraway Parking Deck 3 including general painting, new architectural stairs and railings, selective structural repairs, retrofitted gearless traction elevators, new electrical power and lighting, new plumbing, new HVAC, new parking access control and perimeter security, and limited site work around the perimeter of the existing deck.

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 12:00 p.m. local time Thursday, December 12, 2024. Submissions may be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org or sent to BJCC, Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Dock 2, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Tuesday,

January 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 10:00 a.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org and Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT12/12/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25007

On-Call Tree Maintenance Service

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call

customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

December 3, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

December 9, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

December 18, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT12/12/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Blountsville Housing Authority

for LAWN CARE SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that proposals will be received by Blountsville Housing Authority to procure experienced, qualified, licensed and bonded, professional Lawn Care Services.

Date and Time for Receiving Proposals:

Monday, February 03, 2025 by 3:00 p.m. CST

At Blountsville Housing Authority

Attention: Brad Ashley

Executive Director

293 Denson Avenue

Boaz, AL 35957

The Housing Authority anticipates that it will initially award a contract for a period of one (1) year with the

option, at the Authority’s discretion, of four (4) additional one- year option periods, for a maximum total of

five (5) years. The Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities in proposals and to reject any and all proposals if it is in the best interest of the Authority to do so. To obtain the Request for Proposals (RFP)

documents, contact the Contract Officer at brad.ashley@hiwaay.net and request documents. Please identify

the project name listed above.You must also provide your company name, address, person of contact, phone number, and email address.

BT12/12/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 01-CV-2022-900440.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Rodney Womack, whose whereabouts are unknown

Keisha Hunter, as next of friend of R. H., has filed a civil action in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, seeking damages for alleged negligence, wantonness, and assault.

You must answer by December 23, 2024 (30 days after the last publication) by filing with the Clerk at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203, and serving a copy on Plaintiff’s attorney, Richard A. Rice, 115 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Failure to do so may result in a default judgment.

BT12/12/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

4-25 “GLASS BEADS: TRAFFIC PAVEMENT AND STRIPING

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama

Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12,

2024, for proposed 4-25 “Glass Beads: Traffic Pavement and Striping.” All Solicitation information

including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or

before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT

TEAMS. Our office is located 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special

accommodations, please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to

procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT12/12/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 15-25 “Radio Tower

Generator MRO Services”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 1/7/2025, for Radio Tower Generator MRO Services. A public opening

and a virtual Bid opening will be held 1/8/2025.

The Jefferson County Commission Department desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for

Radio Tower Generator MRO Services.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, hazardous materials sampling, hazardous materials testing, fees,

inspections, certifications, services, equipment, materials, obtain permits and supplies necessary to

provide specified requirements in the bid documents.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at

https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents

on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 10:00 am in Suite 830

of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT12/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 10, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB

Office Space Fit-Out Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235023

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the fit-out of a 2,400 SF shell space for office use at UAB. The space will be comprised of a large open office and support office space, breakroom, and new data closet. The scope of work includes architectural, interiors, electrical, and mechanical new work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,100,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 10, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 17, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 17, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 06, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 06, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 22, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT12/12/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 10-25 “Document “Document Imaging Service”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 01//42025, for Document Imaging Services. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 01/15/2025 at 10 a.m.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday December 19, 2024, 2024 at 10:00 pm (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT12/12/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) from highly experienced and professional firms to perform Rideshare Wayfinding Design and Installation at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit on December 19, 2024, at 2 PM CST in Meeting Room A at 5900 Messer Airport Highway Birmingham, Al. 35212. Please RSVP your attendance with Jordan Howard jhoward@flybhm.com by December 18, 2024. The deadline for proposal questions/clarifications is January 6, 2025 @2:00PM and the deadline for proposals is January 13, 2025 @2:00PM. All inquiries and proposals are to be sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9441371), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP03 – 2024 SEWER REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 91,070 linear feet of 8-inch through 30-inch sanitary sewer pipe with cured-in-place liner, approximately 41 service lateral connection saddles via excavation, 1,047 service lateral launch inspections, 3 install new precast concrete manholes, 6 segmental replacement repairs via excavation, asphalt paving, and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter at (205) 325-8725

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-8725 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on January 17, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JANUARY 3, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT12/12/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SHADES MOUNTAIN FILTER PLANT SHORT-TERM

RESIDUALS HANDLING IMPROVEMENTS

Project Number: P.04380

Capital Budget Number: BP–664-24

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 6th, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Mobilization and demobilization.

2. Perform demolition work as indicated in the drawings.

3. Furnish and install automated isolation plug valves on existing 8” auger drain lines for both centrifuges.

4. Install OWNER’s procured motorized actuators on the diverter valves in the basement.

5. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the basement sump pit.

6. Create new sump pit in the basement between the truck containment area and the rollup door along with required submersible pump and piping.

7. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the wet well next to Thickener No.1.

8. Furnish and install new conveyors system, including inclined conveyors, offload conveyors, with interconnecting chutes and the supports of all equipment.

9. Create a new offload bay in the basement, including a hopper with supports, a new opening on the north wall with motorized roll-up door installed, retaining wall, and concrete driveway connecting to the existing roadway.

10. Re-route service water, drain and electrical utility lines as indicated in the drawings.

11. Furnish and install new air compressor in the operation floor.

12. Furnish and install new HVAC system in the operating floor and basement with the associated monitoring and alarm systems.

13. PLC upgrade for the existing centrifuge control panels.

14. Electrical, instrumentation and controls, and integration with SCADA associated with the above-mentioned work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Suite 109, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 9th, 2024 from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 14th, 2025 at Shades Mountain Filter Plant, located at 2990 Shades Crest Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama. Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Yahya Majali, P.E

Phone number (205) 545-1504

BT12/12/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25008

Vacant Unit Preparation

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205) 521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call

customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

December 9, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

December 20, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

December 30, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT12/12/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Bids for construction of the PAUL B. KREBS WATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS will be received at the office of The Water Works and Sewer Board of Anniston, Alabama, (Owner), 1429 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201, until 10 a.m., local time, on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Any Bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

The Project contemplated consists, but is not limited, to the following items:

1. Base Bid

a. Installation of new finished water pump station.

i. Replace all existing finished water pumps with five new canned vertical turbine pumps.

ii. Install space and pump cans for two future vertical turbine pumps to serve the distribution system downstream.

iii. Construct new finished water pump station to house the new vertical turbine pumps south of the existing finish water pump station. The new pump station shall be constructed with individual cans per each pump housing the vertical turbine pumps. This includes the corresponding check valves, isolation valves, air release valves, and instrumentation as required. The pumps and corresponding pipe headers will be located within the building.

iv. Demolition of the existing maintenance building and modifications to surrounding area as required to allow for construction of the new finished water pump station and electrical building.

v. Installation of pneumatic surge tank and corresponding compressors, instrumentation, sensors, and appurtenances.

vi. Installation of all new yard piping for connection of existing clearwell effluent piping to the new finished water pump station and the pump station discharge piping to the connection of the plants high service distribution system piping. Yard piping installation will include tie-ins, flow meters, and valves.

b. Installation of electrical and SCADA upgrades.

i. Installation of new 277/460V-3-phase power service to replace exiting radial-type distribution power.

ii. Installation of two new on-site standby generators and paralleling switchgear with isolated/redundant main distribution buses and two separate utility service laterals.

iii. Update half of the existing main plant process loads currently fed from existing MCC-A to be fed from a new redundant MCC-A2.

iv. Construct new electrical room within the new finished water pump station to house new electrical gear for the facility including new electrical gear for finished water pump station and generators.

v. Replace existing lighting with new, energy-efficient LED lighting systems throughout the interior and exterior of the plant.

vi. Upgrade SCADA with a new RTU in the new finished water pump station.

c. Fluoride Tank Containment Area and Supports

i. Construction of containment area and tank supports for the new client- provided fluoride tank. This shall include instrumentation, level sensors, loading station, emergency shower and eyewash, and all chemical piping to connect to the existing system.

d. Spring Basin and Containment Wall

i. Provide waterproofing and repair of the existing Coldwater Spring retaining wall and concrete valley gutters to mitigate surface stormwater short circuiting into the spring.

e. Clearwell/Chlorine Contact Basin Repairs

i. Repair of collapsed baffle wall. Demolish approximately half of the wall length and reconstruct based on original details. Inspect floor at baffle wall failure location and repair.

ii. Clean all silt from clearwell floor, inspect for cracks or damage, and repair.

iii. Repair two concrete pilasters.

iv. Seal cracks in exterior dome roof and coat exterior.

v. Repair cracks in interior clearwell walls.

vi. Provide new exterior and interior coating system.

vii. Repair interior dome roof. Coat and repair exposed wire mesh and rebar. Provide interior coating of surface to prevent future exposure and deterioration.

f. General Site Work

i. New loop road to improve access around the site for maintenance and chemical deliveries.

ii. Demolition of existing entrances and installation of new entrance gate and site fencing.

iii. All stormwater and erosion control measures as required.

iv. Provide site grading and stormwater system improvements per contract documents.

v. Demolition of existing asphalt wearing surface and installation of new wearing surface as indicated in contract documents.

2. Additive Bid Alternative 1: Replace and Repair Existing Air Stripping Towers

a. Portions of each existing Air Stripping Towers (6 Total) to be replaced:

i. 24 vertical feet of 3.5-inch Jaeger Tripack Packing Media (2500 cf).

ii. Two flanged aluminum shell sections above tower packing to be replaced with 304 SS Construction.

iii. 4 screen air outlet screens on the tower shell above the mist eliminator.

iv. Flanged access doors.

v. Polypropylene mesh mist eliminator with support and hold-down. The mist eliminator is 4-inch thick, 138-inch diameter polypropylene mesh.

3. Additive Bid Alternative 2: Installation of new Air Stripping Tower

a. Installation of new Air Stripping Tower with corresponding blower, valves, piping, instrumentation, sensors and appurtenances.

4. Additive Bid Alternative 3: Replace existing Main DFS control panel with latest generation DFS control panel.

a. Replace the existing Main DFS control panel in the existing finished water pump station electrical room with a latest generation DFS control panel to include minimum 50 percent more I/O of each signal type. All existing signals will be re-terminated in the new control panel with minimal disruption to plant operations.

The Work will be substantially completed within 840 days and completed in all respects within 900 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

Bidding Documents may be examined in Engineer’s office, Jacobs, 1 Perimeter Park South, Suite 315N, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. Electronic Bidding Documents may be viewed and downloaded by registering with QuestCDN online at www.questcdn.com. To view and download digital documents for this project at QuestCDN.com, login or sign up for a free membership within the website’s Bidders Tab. Navigate to the digital bidding documents by inputting the Quest Project No. 9449419 on the Project Search page. The digital bidding documents can be viewed for free or downloaded for a non-refundable charge of $22. Any addenda will be posted digitally on the project’s website via QuestCDN.com. No partial sets, individual pages, or drawing sheets will be provided.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed Bid Form and accompanied by Bid security as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the additional bond(s) and insurance prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

The Owner will only accept Proposals from contractors duly licensed by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors as required by applicable Alabama law, including without limitation Ala. Code § 34-8-1, et seq., Bidders’ Alabama General Contractor License Number shall appear on the outside of the envelope containing such bid prior to opening.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Dustin Harris, Jacobs, 205-960- 3788.

Attendance at a prebid conference will be a mandatory requirement of submitting a Bid for this Project. The mandatory prebid meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board’s office located at 1429 Noble St., Anniston, AL 36201.

Owner’s right is reserved to reject all Bids or any Bid not conforming to the intent and purpose of the Bidding Documents.

In compliance with the BEASON-HAMMON ALABAMA TAXPAYER AND CITIZEN ACT, the successful bidder will be required to submit proof of Immigration Compliance as the law applies. The following language is required by § 31- 13-9 (k) Code of Alabama 1975 to be placed in all contracts covered by the Act: “By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.”

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Anniston, Alabama

Clif Osborne Project Manager

BT12/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294 until 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 10th, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Architect at varuni.kern@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ED EXPANSION – PHASE 0

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

At The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

1802 SIXTH AVENUE SOUTH, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35233

UAB PROJECT # H245001

SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of the interior renovation of an existing Low Acuity patient treatment area on the first floor of the existing UAB Hospital Emergency Department. The renovated space will become a temporary waiting room for the Emergency Department. The scope of work is approximately 1,675 sf.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. The work will be performed adjacent to and within an operational Hospital and Emergency Department. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

The estimated construction cost is between $400,000 and $500,000.

A. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR, MECHANICAL SUBCONTRACTOR (HVAC), PLUMBING SUBCONTRACTOR, AND ELECTRICAL SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 10th, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com, copy varuni.kern@greshamsmith.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

2222 Arlington Ave South, Suite 202,

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-298-9200

Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 P.M. on November 19th, 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

B. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT12/12/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

18-25 “ICE CREAM & FROZEN NOVELTIES JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on MONDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2025, for proposed 18-25 “Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations, please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT12/12/2024

OBITUARY

John Knight Atkins, Jr., age 80 of Valley Head, formerly of Birmingham, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2024. He was born on March 2, 1944 in Huntsville to the late John Atkins, Sr. & Sarah Lunsford Atkins. After graduating from Ensley High School in 1962 John went on to attend the University of Alabama where he earned his Masters in Physics. After college he would go on to work for BellSouth where he retired as Engineering Manager. He was a private pilot and a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Yancey Atkins.

Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

BT12/12/2024

VEHICLE AUCTION

Transports Auto

Vehicle 1:VIN:WDDUG8CB5EA008076 (2014 Mercedes S)

Vehicle 2:VIN:1HGCP2F34CA234972(2012 Honda Accord)

Auction Date: January 9, 2025 at 8 am

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206

BT12/12/2024

VEHICLE AUCTION

The following vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 8 am on January 10, 2025 at 8962 Sharit Dairy Rd, Gardendale, AL 35071. 2012 Toyota Camry, 4T1BF1FK8CU084874

Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT12/12/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLES

Hello my name is Maurice Brewster I am posting two abandoned cars that have been on my mother’s property for a few years and she is now deceased. If these cars are not claimed in 30 days I will take legal ownership of the vehicles.

1 2006 Mercedes Benz CLS 500 Vin number WDDDJ75X96A030748

2 1990 Nissan XE pickup Vin number 1N65D1658VC368019

My contact number is 708-673-8007

BT12/12/2024

