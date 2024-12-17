More than 30 Birmingham High School Students Now Published Authors

More than 30 Birmingham City Schools high school students and recent graduates can now call themselves published authors.

The Young Alabama Writers Project (YAWP!) held a book signing for Screened, a collection of essays written by BCS students about the impacts of technology on culture, at Carver High School on Monday.

Students had the opportunity to read a passage from their essays then sign copies of the book for faculty, staff, and parents in attendance. Copies are available to purchase at theconnellschool.com

