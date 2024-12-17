Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine Wins ESPN Division II Band of the Year

The Purple Marching Machine of Miles College on Friday night won the second-ever ESPN Band of the Year Division II championship. In the final results Miles earned the title over Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion.

The competition was held Friday night in Atlanta inside Mercedes Benz Stadium, the site of the Celebration Bowl.

“The Purple Marching Machine continues to make us proud, demonstrating the excellence and dedication that define Miles College. Their performance this evening was nothing short of spectacular,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “Under the tireless leadership of our incredible band director, Willie J. Snipes, Jr., our students rose to the challenge, returning from holiday break and putting in the hard work necessary to earn the title of ESPN Division II Band of the Year. As the largest organization on our campus, the Purple Marching Machine has once again proven their impact goes far beyond the field.”

The band dedicated their performance to the late Dr. Arthur Means. They will receive a prize of $75,000, which will go towards uniforms and balances for some of the students.

The Marching 100 of Florida A&M took home the championship in the Division I final over 2023 champion North Carolina A&T.