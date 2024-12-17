United Way of Central Alabama Raises More than $38 Million in 2024 Campaign

uwca.org

United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) has exceeded its 2024 annual campaign goal by more than $1.2 million, bringing in a total of $38,700,502 to support more than 100 partner agencies, programs and direct services focused on addressing critical community needs, including hunger, education and mental health.

Leroy Abrahams, Head of Community Affairs at Regions Bank and Chair of this year’s United Way campaign, thanked approximately 200 UWCA volunteers, staff and partners for the success of the fund drive during a celebratory event at the Fennec in Birmingham on Wednesday.

“This $38.7 million number is representative of all of your hard work,” Abrahams said. “At United Way, we’re about trying to change and improve lives for the people of Central Alabama, so I want to thank each and every one of you for what you’ve done, your contribution and your commitment to this mission.”

Renasant Bank’s Tracey Morant Adams, Ph.D., who also serves as Chair of UWCA’s Community Impact Committee, pointed specifically at the impact that will result from this successful fundraising effort.

“Our partner agencies stand ready to channel these resources into initiatives that will improve our community by addressing critical needs, whether in education, healthcare, mental health, housing or other vital community programs,” Morant Adams said.

Drew Langloh, President and CEO of UWCA, said it’s important to celebrate the hard work of volunteers and staff that led to a successful campaign but noted that the work doesn’t stop after the campaign’s conclusion.

“Today, we reflect not only on all that has been accomplished during this campaign, but on the strength of our continued mission to come together and support our neighbors in times of need,” said Langloh.

At the event, UWCA also named husband and wife Ron and Kelly Morrison as the recipients of the Mervyn H. Sterne Award, given annually to the person or people who made the most significant contribution to the year’s campaign. The Morrisons, both members of UWCA’s Tocqueville Society and Chairs of this year’s Tocqueville Cabinet, have recruited more than 80 new members to the giving society, which is made up of donors who contribute $10,000 or more to UWCA annually.

For more information about this year’s campaign, visit www.uwca.org/campaign/2024

