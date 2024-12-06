Birmingham’s Pastor Mike Jr. Reaches Top of the Billboard Gospel Charts Again

By Sarah Whites-Koditschek | swhites-koditschek@al.com

Birmingham’s Rock City Church Pastor Mike McClure Jr.’s song is part of a Billboard top hit album this month.

Pastor Mike Jr. was featured in a song on the album “Undefeated Champion” by the Christian group Transformation Worship. The record, which includes his song, “Crazy Faith,” is ranked No. 1 in gospel records and in Christian album sales on Billboard this month.

“Yo! God keeps doing the impossible! So grateful to be a part of this project that #REPRESENTS” McClure said on Instagram last week

McClure, Senior Pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham. is an award-winning gospel artist who goes by Pastor Mike Jr. He released his third album, “Impossible,” in 2023.

A previous album, “Live Free,” won the Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year at the 2020 Stellar Awards.

Transformation Worship announced the rankings on Instagram last week saying, “Thankful for every contributor on this project! Your gift and spirit brought this vision to life!”

Meanwhile, a Birmingham recording studio’s collaboration with Pastor Mike Jr. has now yielded five number one Billboard Gospel hits. McClure, a Birmingham native, recorded all five chart toppers at Woodlawn’s Audiostate 55 Recording Studio.

PMJ earned the top spot on the Billboard Gospel charts for his song “Windows”, his fifth-straight single to hit number one.

The studio congratulated both McClure and its chief engineer James Bevelle for the impressive run of hits.

McClure has become a major name in Gospel music, earning millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of millions of views for his songs on Youtube since his breakout hit “B!G” was released in 2020.

bhamnow.com, the modern mobile guide to Birmingham contributed to this post.

