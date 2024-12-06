December 5, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

RECRUITER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Recruiter for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-903751

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LUKESIA RANDLE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; USA HOMES &

INVESTMENTS, LLC,; SOUTHWEST PROPERTIES, LLC.;STEWARDSHIP FUND LP; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2645 Pine Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-020-004.000 a/k/a 0122003240200040000000

Legal Description: Lot 2 and the West 12.5 feet of Lot 3, Block 14, according to the Survey of Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 & W 12.5 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 14 SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-903807

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

PATRICIA DENISE FLOYD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; RODERICK M. FLOYD

AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM,

ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1214 4th Terrace W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-022-010.000 a/k/a 0122003330220100000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 30, according to the survey of Compton, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 30 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Signed this the 25th day of November, 2025.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-903813

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RIVER RUN ACA, LLC; RALPH A. BANKS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED;

J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1600 8th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-004-024.000 a/k/a 0122003330040240000000

Legal Description: Lot 15, Block 1, according to the Survey of Ridgewood Park, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 15 BLK 1 RIDGEWOOD PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-903769

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROOSEVELT COAR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; LETICIA COAR AND

HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; NEXTGEAR CAPITAL, INC., 121 ADAIR ASSET

MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 20, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 20, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1211 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-012-004.000 a/k/a 0129000420120040000000

Legal Description: The West 25 feet of Lot 10 and the East 10 feet of Lot 11, Block 27, according to the Survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a W 25 FT LOT 10 & E 10 FT LOT 11 BLK 27 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-903989

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GEORGE IGNATIN AND HIS HEIRS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 18, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 12, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 829 80th Street S, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-007-013.000 a/k/a 0122001410070130000000

Legal Description: The Southeasterly 130 feet of Lot 13, Block 208, according to the Survey of Lakewood as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 84, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a SE 130 FT OF LOT 13 BLK 208 LAKEWOOD

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-904085

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY JEAN ARNOLD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; BETTY ANN

ARNOLD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 12, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 12, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1045 6th Place W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-2-005-020.000 a/k/a 0122003420050200000000

Legal Description: Lot Thirty (30), in Block Eight (8), according to the Survey of College Hills, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 2, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, reserving and excepting, however, an easement in, across and over the East 15 feet of said lot for use as a roadway for the benefit of adjoining Lots 27, 28 and 29, in Block 8, in the survey of College Hills recorded as aforesaid a/k/a LOT 30 BLK 8 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Signed this the 18th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-903589

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HENRY J. RAMEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 13, in Block 2-C, according to the Survey of Walker Land Company, near East Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 109, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2019111607 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 2-C EAST WOODLAWN

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-15-3-031-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2025.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-904029

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HERMENIA MOORE; INVESTORS REAL ESTATE SERVICE CO., INC.; BUNKIN PROPERTIES LTD.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Five, in Block B, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Mineral and mining rights excepted.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057628 as follows: LOT 5 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-008-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-904031

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NORMAN LEE WILLIAMS; SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA INC.; GULFCO OF AL LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 1, Block C, according to the Survey of Gallagher’s map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057626 as follows: LOT 1 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-102.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

Dated this the 25th day of November, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for JEFCO 2024 Re-Roofs for Bagley Elementary School, Bryan Elementary School, Pinson Elementary School for Jefferson County Board of Education at Birmingham, AL and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TurnerBatson Architects, PC, Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc. 3107 2nd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485

Hwy 11, Steele, AL 35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB Centralral Utility #1 Install VFD’sfor Cooling Tower UAB# 210143, at 1705 7th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35294, on behalf of The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner(s), and have maderequest for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CCE, 1028 23rd St, Birmingham, AL 35205 (Engineer).

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Renovation at Alabaster, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Alabaster, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Addition to Lincoln Elementary School at Talladega County for the State of Alabama and the County of Talladega, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Specialty Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Softball Field Dugout & Turf for

Oneonta High School at Oneonta High Softball Field, for the State of Alabama and the City of Oneonta, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan &Associates,

Architects .

Michael Hill, Contractor

120 Metrock Circle

Helena, AL 35080

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Bessemer Civic Center Chiler

Replacements for the State of Alabama and the City of Bessemer, Owners, and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify EEFS Company, PC, 1930 2nd Avenue North, Suite 150, Bessemer, AL 35020, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

ATO Fitup T-2304 & 2305 Spaces

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, December 12th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern

end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to

obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of the fitup/build out of two (2) shell spaces in the existing

Birmingham Airport terminal for additional offices related to airline tenants and government agency.

Both spaces are adjacent to each other and located on the 2nd level of the airport/ check-in & departure entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for: BJCC Parking Deck 3 Renovation

The scope of work includes a renovation to the existing 275,000 SF 8-story Carraway Parking Deck 3 including general painting, new architectural stairs and railings, selective structural repairs, retrofitted gearless traction elevators, new electrical power and lighting, new plumbing, new HVAC, new parking access control and perimeter security, and limited site work around the perimeter of the existing deck.

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined, and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 12:00 p.m. local time Thursday, December 12, 2024. Submissions may be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org or sent to BJCC, Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Dock 2, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Tuesday,

January 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 10:00 a.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org and Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be opening its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Waiting List.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 3:00 pm

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habd.org during the time period above to apply online. Applications will be accepted online for everyone; exceptions will be made for those requiring reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations due to being elderly, disabled, or other circumstances, please contact our Call Center at (205) 974-4440. Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation, must ensure applications are postmarked by December 12, 2024. Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to:

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: HCV Section 8 Waiting List 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25007

On-Call Tree Maintenance Service

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call

customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

December 3, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

December 9, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

December 18, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Blountsville Housing Authority

for LAWN CARE SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that proposals will be received by Blountsville Housing Authority to procure experienced, qualified, licensed and bonded, professional Lawn Care Services.

Date and Time for Receiving Proposals:

Monday, February 03, 2025 by 3:00 p.m. CST

At Blountsville Housing Authority

Attention: Brad Ashley

Executive Director

293 Denson Avenue

Boaz, AL 35957

The Housing Authority anticipates that it will initially award a contract for a period of one (1) year with the

option, at the Authority’s discretion, of four (4) additional one- year option periods, for a maximum total of

five (5) years. The Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities in proposals and to reject any and all proposals if it is in the best interest of the Authority to do so. To obtain the Request for Proposals (RFP)

documents, contact the Contract Officer at brad.ashley@hiwaay.net and request documents. Please identify

the project name listed above.You must also provide your company name, address, person of contact, phone number, and email address.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 01-CV-2022-900440.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Rodney Womack, whose whereabouts are unknown

Keisha Hunter, as next of friend of R. H., has filed a civil action in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, seeking damages for alleged negligence, wantonness, and assault.

You must answer by December 23, 2024 (30 days after the last publication) by filing with the Clerk at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203, and serving a copy on Plaintiff’s attorney, Richard A. Rice, 115 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Failure to do so may result in a default judgment.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

4-25 “GLASS BEADS: TRAFFIC PAVEMENT AND STRIPING

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama

Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12,

2024, for proposed 4-25 “Glass Beads: Traffic Pavement and Striping.” All Solicitation information

including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or

before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT

TEAMS. Our office is located 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special

accommodations, please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to

procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 15-25 “Radio Tower

Generator MRO Services”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 1/7/2025, for Radio Tower Generator MRO Services. A public opening

and a virtual Bid opening will be held 1/8/2025.

The Jefferson County Commission Department desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for

Radio Tower Generator MRO Services.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, hazardous materials sampling, hazardous materials testing, fees,

inspections, certifications, services, equipment, materials, obtain permits and supplies necessary to

provide specified requirements in the bid documents.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents

on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 10:00 am in Suite 830

of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

VEHICLE AUCTION

Transports Auto

Vehicle 1:VIN:WDDUG8CB5EA008076 (2014 Mercedes S)

Vehicle 2:VIN:1HGCP2F34CA234972(2012 Honda Accord)

Auction Date: January 9, 2025 at 8 am

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206

VEHICLE AUCTION

The following vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 8 am on January 10, 2025 at 8962 Sharit Dairy Rd, Gardendale, AL 35071. 2012 Toyota Camry, 4T1BF1FK8CU084874

Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

PUBLIC NOTICE Jefferson County, through the Department of Community Services, has prepared the Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for the program year ending September 30, 2024. The CAPER is designed to provide information on how a grantee actually used its entitlement funds during its most recently completed Program Year. Jefferson County welcomes citizens’ comments on the CAPER. Further information may be obtained by attending a public hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Pre-Commission Chambers (2nd Floor), Birmingham, AL on December 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. You may also contact the Department of Community Services at (205) 325-5761. Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and for those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodations should call (205) 325-5761 in advance for assistance. The report will be available for review at the following locations: Online at https://communityservices.jccal.org/caper or by calling (205) 325-5761. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services leaving a message with their name and number if they reach voicemail. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson. Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on December 20, 2024. Written comments must be submitted to the following: Jefferson County Department of Community Services 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430 Birmingham, AL 35203 Attn: CAPER Comments

