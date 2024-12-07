UAB Shares Toy Safety Tips to Help Keep the Holidays Fun and Exciting

UAB Shares Toy Safety Tips to Help Keep the Holidays Fun and...

BY HANNAH ECHOLS | UAB News

Tis the season for holiday shopping and finding that special gift for friends and family. For those buying for children, picking out the perfect toy could prevent an unwanted trip to the hospital.

In 2022, an estimated 209,500 toy-related injuries were treated in hospital emergency departments in the United States. To keep the season fun and safe, experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham provide tips for buying toys for kids during this gift-giving time.

PICK AGE-APPROPRIATE TOYS

“When picking out toys, parents should first consider the child’s age and look for toys that are age-appropriate,” said Candice Dye, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UAB and Children’s of Alabama. “Most toys have age ranges and warning labels displayed on the packaging.”

Toys for younger children should be free of small parts. If older children have toys with small parts, keep them out of reach of the younger children.

FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS

Carefully reading and following assembly instructions can ensure toy parts are correctly secured. This can help parents recognize any potential choking hazards, such as small removable parts.

For older children who may be riding a bike or using a scooter or rollerblades, make sure they are wearing appropriate safety equipment like a helmet and knee pads, Dye says.

BE CAUTIOUS OF BATTERIES AND CORDS

Toys that make noise and/or move often contain a battery. Parents should double check that battery storage areas are secured and cannot be opened by a child. Batteries are choking hazards, particularly small button batteries. The chemicals in a battery are dangerous for children and could cause burns.

Toys with long strings or cords are dangerous for infants and young children.

“The cords can become wrapped around an infant’s neck, causing strangulation,” Dye said. “The same could happen with ribbon you use for wrapping gifts or the string on balloons.”

If a child swallows a battery, parents should call 911 and get to the emergency department immediately.

AVOID EYE HAZARDS

Eye safety is another important factor to consider when holiday shopping. Tamara Oechslin, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor at the UAB School of Optometry, recommends being cautious around toys with small parts, sharp edges, and projectile or moving parts.

Oechslin suggests opting for toys that help hand-eye coordination and visual development. She suggests avoiding screens as prolonged exposure can cause eye fatigue, eye irritation and headaches due to the increased demand on the visual system and the tendency to blink less while using them.

“There are many toys for all ages levels that are good for developing eye-hand coordination and perceptual development — think sports-related, puzzles, blocks, anything that requires pattern recognition. Others can include crafts and creative visualization,” Oechslin said.

If a child sustains an eye injury from toys or presents, parents should contact their family eye care professional. If a foreign body is in the eye, it may be best to leave it for a professional to remove so that further damage does not occur. Even if it is a hit to the eye, such as with a ball or other blunt object, an eye injury should be taken seriously as there may be internal damage that is not initially obvious.

