Alabama State Sen. Merika Coleman Announces Candidacy for Treasurer of Democratic Party

The Birmingham Times

Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman, (D-Pleasant Grove) has announced her candidacy for Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Democratic Party leaders elect their new leaders Feb. 1, at their winter meeting in Washington D.C. The meeting comes at a time when Democrats are preparing to govern following the election of Donald Trump, who returns to the White House Jan. 20 with a Republican majority in the House and Senate.

Coleman, Chair of the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus, previously served 20 years in the Alabama House of Representatives, including as Assistant Minority Leader. Throughout her career, she has introduced legislation addressing human trafficking, racial justice, healthcare reform, economic equity, and more.

“While I am new to the DNC’s internal leadership structure, I am not new to the Democratic Party,” Coleman said in a press release. “I’ve spent my career championing Democratic values, fighting for equity, and building coalitions that drive meaningful change. I started my career as a community organizer and economic justice strategist. That’s just who I am. Organizing is in my blood.”

As Treasurer, Coleman said her top priorities include enhancing transparency and accountability within the DNC’s financial systems. “Democrats lead the way in fighting for integrity and justice, and our party’s financial practices must reflect those same values,” she said. “I am committed to fostering trust through open communication, clear financial reporting, and strategic allocation of resources to amplify the voices of all communities, particularly those historically underserved.”

Coleman pointed to her work on Alabama’s powerful Ways and Means Committee where she helps oversee the budget for all state departments. Coleman holds a Master of Public Administration and a Juris Doctorate. In addition to her legislative work, she serves as the Director of the Judge U.W. Clemon Center for Economic and Social Justice at Miles College, an HBCU where she leads initiatives that promote social equity and economic opportunity. She also owns a law firm specializing in family and estate law.

“I am honored to step forward for this critical role at such a pivotal moment for our party and our nation,” Coleman said. “Together, we will fortify the DNC’s foundation, expand opportunity, and ensure that every dollar spent reflects our mission to protect democracy and advance progress.”

For more visit Merikafordnc.com

