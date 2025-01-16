Birmingham Filmmaker Roderick McClure’s First Feature Opens Jan. 17 with Top Hollywood Talent

By Je’Don Holloway-Talley | For The Birmingham Times

Roderick McClure, CEO of RodFather Productions, may be a newcomer to filmmaking, but he’s no stranger to turning dreams into reality—including his own. The Birmingham native, who has decades of experience in sales, organizational management, and ministry leadership, has now embarked on a journey to fulfill another dream: becoming a filmmaker.

This month he’s seen that goal realized.

McClure teamed up with his son-in-law, Joshua Ferrell, to launch RodFather Productions in 2024, and they’ve already produced their first feature, “Both Eyes Open,” which will hit theaters on January 17.

The film is a psychological thriller that stars Gail Bean, known for her role as Wanda in the FX television series “Snowfall,” and veteran actor Taye Diggs, celebrated for his work in “The Best Man” franchise and the CW network’s “All American.”

“Both Eyes Open” not only showcases McClure’s ability to assemble top-tier talent but also reflects his lifelong passion for storytelling.

“They call me ‘The RodFather’ for a reason—I know how to get things done. I know how to make things happen. I know how to pull people together. From one lunch meeting in November 2023, [our team] successfully casted everyone we wanted to appear in the movie, got everybody locked in, and signed cast and crew. By April 2024, we were shooting the movie. We filmed in Atlanta, [Georgia],” McClure told The Birmingham Times.

Both McClure and Ferrell are credited as executive producer/producer on the film, according to IMDB.

McClure — who is part of Birmingham’s prominent McClure family, his brother is Pastor Mike McClure Sr. of Revelation Church Ministries, and his nephew is Stellar Gospel Music Award-winning artist and pastor of The Rock City Church, Mike McClure Jr., affectionately known as “PMJ,” — said filmmaking is a passionate hobby and it’s much better than a never-ending vacation: “I’ve always felt like early retirement was overrated. This is the next chapter.”

“Both Eyes Open” centers on Ally (Bean), a woman who emerges from an abusive relationship hoping for a fresh start. Haunted by persistent hallucinations of her abuser, she begins to receive mysterious messages that suggest her tormentor may still be lurking in the distance. As the cryptic messages escalate and the ground beneath her starts to crumble, Ally discovers that the answers she seeks may lie closer to home than she could have ever imagined.

In addition to Bean and Diggs, McClure was able to secure other television and film actors, including Joy Brunson (NBC’s “This is Us”), Michael Oloyede (“This is Paradise,” streaming on FuboTV), Tristan Mack Wilds (films “Red Tails” and “The Secret Life of Bees”), Carla Fisher (film “Trouble with the Curve”), and Christie Leverette (Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” on BET+).

Asked how a brand-new independent film company could score such talent, McClure, 62, said it’s all about the script, which was written by Ariel Julia Hairston (films “The Comeback and “Boxed In” and television series “Outlandish,” streaming on Peacock), who also is credited as the director and an executive producer on the film.

“It takes a really credible script in order to attract a cast of that caliber,” McClure said. “We presented the script first to [Bean], and once we received word that she liked the script we knew we had a key piece toward building the cast.

“And then I had a good friend of mine—Jack Carter, CEO of Freeli TV—who had recently done a movie with [Diggs]. We asked [Carter] to cast [Diggs], who liked the script and agreed to the role, as well. [When] we landed [Bean] and [Diggs], it was just pretty easy from there to cast the other actors,” McClure explained.

“Both Eyes Open” will be available for viewing in nearly 50 theaters across the country and locally at Regal Trussville, AMC Patton Creek 15, and AMC Classic Lee Branch 15 theaters. Check out the trailer at final teaser.mov and follow on Instagram @botheyesopenmovie. You also can follow Roderick McClure on Instragram @rod.mcclure and @rodfather_productions.

