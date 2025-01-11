Birmingham Seeks Community Input on How to Spend $9.2 Million in Federal Funds

The money, provided annually by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will support affordable housing projects and public services. According to Interim Deputy Director Randi Foy, the funding aligns with the mayor’s strategic goals to improve the community.

The funds will go towards affordable housing projects, public service to expand those projects, and collaborating with affordable housing initiatives, according to Foy.

Attendance at the in-person meeting was low, but Foy said the department saw better engagement during two virtual sessions held earlier this week.

“We actually received a lot of new activity this year from agencies who are hoping to partner with us to spend some of these funds and make an impact in our communities,” Foy said. “Our highest turnout was about 60 participants at our first virtual option. Our second virtual option today we had close to about 40 participants.”

Foy also noted that agencies interested in partnering with the city can begin applying for funding starting Wednesday morning. Residents and organizations are encouraged to submit public comments or questions about the funding process until February 14.

The department is planning to host another virtual session in the coming weeks to ensure more people have a chance to share their input.

