How Some Birmingham Residents Responded to Friday’s Snowfall

The rains continue to melt away some of the wintry mix that fell early Friday morning. But those who made it outside early Friday had to contend with snow and slush on the roads.

The big concern will be if the pavement freezes during the overnight hours. Downtown streets covered in slush Friday morning making for some dicey driving conditions.

“It’s funny it kind of feels like you’re driving through sand to a degree, like the wheels not catching all the way, they’re kind of spinning,” Birmingham resident Norris Woods explained when asked to describe the driving conditions.

For those who live and work downtown, walking really required boots Friday morning, but not everyone was prepared. We spoke with a UAB medical student Bipul Mainali who stopped to talk with us while walking to the grocery store.

“My exam got canceled this morning so appreciate the school for doing that,” he noted.

“I’m lucky, I have a nice warm jacket on so it’s not too bad but it is a little bit on the icier side with the snow, so got to be a little bit careful in making sure you don’t slip.”

The concern moving forward will be refreezing according to Melissa Sizemore, an Emergency Management Officer with the Jefferson County EMA.

Before the snow melted Edie Galicia, who is from Guatemala, drove his friends who had never seen snow before to Birmingham. His friends are from Columbia and Venezuela. We also saw folks out walking their dogs in the snow, four-month-old Cash and 8-year-old Harper, a huskie, really seemed to enjoy their time outdoors.

“Oh she loves it,” said Lance Ledbetter, a Birmingham resident. “We used to live in Denver and so this is like the first big snow she’s gotten to have since then so she’s loving it.”