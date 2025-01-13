Gloria Jean Berry, Birmingham Times Copy Editor, Dies at 76

The Birmingham Times

Gloria Jean Berry, an eagle-eyed copy editor for The Birmingham Times, died on January 4. She was 76.

Ms. Berry was born in Birmingham on July 26, 1949, to Thattius and Dorothy Berry. She spent part of her formative years in New Jersey before returning to Birmingham to live with her aunt (second mother), Mrs. Mamie Lee Walker.

Ms. Berry confessed Christ at a very early age and was baptized into the family of the Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church. Always a willing worker, over the years, she served in numerous positions at church including choir member, Sunday School secretary.

Upon graduating from A. H. Parker High School, she was employed as the secretary of the Baptist Leader newspaper. She worked there for numerous years, before becoming an employee of The Birmingham Times. Always an eye for fine detail, she became the copy editor of the Birmingham Times.

Ms. Berry was the epitome of a sweet soul and would help and serve wherever she was needed. Her kindness will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Her parents, aunt, sisters Janet Blake and Juanita Callens, all preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memories: niece, Esther Callens: nephew, Bobby Callens, all of Birmingham; nephew, Kenneth Blake of New Jersey; cousins, Sylvester Childress, Erskine (Cynthia) Childress all of Birmingham; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 12 -p.m. – 6 p.m. at Davenport & Harris Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. at Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church, 1405 13th Ave N. Birmingham, AL 35204. The final resting place is New Grace Hill Cemetery, 1931 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211.

