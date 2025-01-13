UAB Soars into Top 6% of Global Universities in US News Rankings

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has achieved a remarkable milestone, blazing into the top 6 percent of global universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report international rankings.

The 2024-2025 Best Global Universities rankings from U.S. News & World Report named UAB No. 164 out of 2,459 schools, making it the highest ranked school in Alabama. This ranking surpasses UAB’s previous rankings of top 10 percent in 2021 and top 8 percent in 2022.

UAB’s continued ascent among the top 10 percent in these rankings—a four percentage point gain over four years—speaks to the world-class caliber of research and scholarship being conducted by our faculty, staff and students all around campus,” said UAB President Ray Watts. “As we carry on the most successful era of research funding in UAB history—and pursue the ambitious aims of Growth with Purpose—our research enterprise will become all the more competitive and, most importantly, have an even greater impact on lives around our state, nation and world.”

Out of the 297 schools ranked in the United States, UAB is No. 57, or in the top 19 percent of American universities.

UAB ranked in the top 100 globally in seven areas, all part of the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Rankings and areas include:

35: Best Global Universities for Surgery

49: Best Global Universities for Clinical Medicine

58: Best Global Universities for Endocrinology and Metabolism

69: Best Global Universities for Oncology

71: Best Global Universities for Immunology

85: Best Global Universities for Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems

86: Best Global Universities for Infectious Diseases

The Best Global Universities methodology is based on data provided by Clarivate, rather than gathered directly from the institutions by U.S. News. Rankings were calculated using bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and highly cited papers rather than data about specific programs.

This is the 10th year that U.S. News & World Report has compiled its Best Global Universities rankings. A complete list of U.S. News rankings can be found online.