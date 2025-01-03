City-Partnered Warming Stations Remain Open

birminghamal.gov

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, has opened its nightly warming station through Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided.

Free shuttle service will be available from 6-7 p.m. to assist the mobility challenged and those without transportation. Pickup will take place at the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th Street North. Return transportation will be provided Saturday morning.

The Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:

Twin-sized washable blankets

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off any time at 3420 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham 35222.

Shelter for women and children only will be provided nightly through Saturday, Jan. 4 at Pathways, located at 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd.

The City of Birmingham supports the warming station at the Jimmie Hale Mission with $75,000 and in-kind donations of cots and a police officer presence. The City also supports the Pathways warming station with funding from a $20,000 Emergency Solutions Grant.