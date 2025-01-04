Birmingham Police Department, City Working to Crack Down on Short Term Rentals

A shootout that happened at a short-term rental in the College Hills neighborhood in Birmingham has highlighted a bigger issue in the city.

City leaders say they have drafted short-term rental regulations that are under review by the Birmingham City Council. The planning and zoning committee will consider the proposed revisions at their next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

BPD officers say they are working with the city attorney’s office as they look into the issue further.

“These type incidents would fall under the city of Birmingham’s nuisance laws and our city attorney’s office is in the process of enhancing those laws. So, if you know of a problem house that’s a short-term rental, please call 911,” said Truman Fitzgerald with BPD.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department confirm they have responded to the address several times with calls of shots being fired. Officers say they haven’t had any reports of injuries, however they have seen several reports of homes and cars with bullets holes.

BPD officers are currently using resources within the city to address not only this address, but others as well.

Many neighbors in the area say they are upset with the city as this continues to be an ongoing issue.

Jefferson County property records show the rental is listed as an LLC.