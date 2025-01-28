DeJuana Thompson Elected Chairwoman of the Birmingham Housing Authority

The Birmingham Times

DeJuana Thompson has been elected Chairwoman of The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) and Abra Barnes as Vice-Chairwoman during the agency’s annual board meeting.

Thompson, formerly vice-chair, replaces former Chairman, Dennis G. Pantazis.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chairwoman of the HABD Board of Commissioners,” Thompson said. “Over the last four years, I have walked our communities, met with our leaders, and served the mission of the HABD alongside my fellow board members.

“This is a critical time in our country and communities as public and affordable housing is being reimagined. As we look forward to our work this year, I am excited to champion innovation, education, restoration, and strengthening community spirit.”

Barnes said, “This opportunity is humbling. I am eager to contribute my skills and passion to furthering our mission of HABD … I am certain that with the leadership of myself, Chairwoman Thompson, and my fellow Commissioners, we will achieve great things for the community we serve.”

The HABD Board of Commissioners is composed of Thompson, Barnes, Dr. Anthony C. Hood, D.G. Pantazis, Jr. and Alyshia Cook.

“Chairwoman DeJuana Thompson and Vice-Chairwoman Abra Barnes bring exceptional experience, leadership, and commitment to our communities and the agency’s vision, guiding us toward a future of growth and success,” said HABD’s President and CEO Dontrelle Young Foster. “We are confident the board’s exceptional service will continue the impactful work that has already begun.”

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state’s largest provider of public housing serving 23,000 residents. Its mission is to provide the highest standard of affordable housing while fostering vibrant, inclusive communities and serving as a catalyst for opportunity. To learn more, visit www.habd.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

