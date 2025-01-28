Mayor Appoints Interim Deputy Chief of Special Operations for BPD

birminghamal.gov

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has named Lt. JaCorey Foster Interim Deputy Chief of Special Operations with the Birmingham Police Department. The appointment takes effect immediately.

Foster is a 20-year veteran of the department. He has served in various capacities including patrol officer, field training officer, shift supervisor, and was recognized as Supervisor of the Quarter in 2019.

As a member of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Foster worked with various state and federal agencies to reduce violent crime in the city, state, and Southeast. As part of the Special Enforcement Division, he the managed day-to-day operations of the Vice/Narcotics Unit, Crime Reduction Team, Federal Task Force Officers, and the Special Enforcement Team.

Foster’s training and certifications include Basic and Advance Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the National Incident Management System, and Undercover and Fugitive Operations. He is a recipient of the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award and BPD’s Heroism and Valor Award.

A Birmingham native, Foster graduated from Wenonah High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland City University.

The position of Deputy Chief of Special Operations was vacated upon the appointment of Michael Pickett as Interim Chief of Police.

Foster will join the BPD Command Staff made up of Interim Chief Pickett, Interim Assistant Chief Edmond Hanks, Deputy Chief of Administrative Operations Rodarius Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Investigative Operations Jeffrey Brown, and Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations Onree Pruitt.