Keeping an Eye on Safety to Start the New Year

The holidays are over; people are going back to work and students will return to school. With this start to a new year, may come a lax attitude toward Keeping an Eye on Safety. So, this article poses a quick review of some safety measures we discussed earlier that you should focus on in January 2025.

After holiday safety:

• Try not to discard boxes of any expensive big-ticket items visible in your weekly trash. This helps prevent you from advertising the contents of your home. It is better to cut the boxes into smaller pieces that will fit inside a trash bag.

• Be careful when taking down Christmas decorations, especially those around or on the roof.

• Store your decorations properly for next year so not to have frayed wiring, corroded batteries, etc. This would be an excellent time to inspect your decorations for any blown-out bulbs, etc.

About home and car safety:

• Since winter is underway, this is an excellent time to replace essential batteries in your home such as the smoke detector, flashlights, etc.

• Check your home safety kits to see if any items need to be discarded or replaced like bottled water, etc.

• Check your car safety kits and follow the same instructions as listed above.

• If you have a wood burning fireplace, make sure the chimney is clean and if its gas have it checked for leaks.

• Check your doors and window sills to make sure cold air cannot come inside.

I know the holidays are fun and enjoyable with family and friends. Hopefully these quick safety checks will help you refocus on practicing good safety measures. After all good safety habits, never take a holiday and have no expiration date.

Happy New Year.

