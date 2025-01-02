Birmingham’s Popular Yo’ Mama’s Restaurant to Open in New Location on Jan. 6

Yo’ Mama’s Restaurant has announced its reopening date following an anticipated move.

The popular Birmingham restaurant, a long-time fixture on Second Avenue North, will begin operating at its new location on 2024 Fourth Ave. N. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Established in 2014 by mother-and-daughter duo Crystal and Denise Peterson, the restaurant closed at the old location Dec. 21 for Christmas break.

The move came via a deal with the City of Birmingham last year which gave the restaurant a new space and provided a needed tenant for a parking deck.

In mid-2023, the Birmingham City Council approved a $1.3 million agreement to redevelop a vacant city-owned retail space on the ground floor of BPA Parking Deck #3. Located at 2024 4th Ave. N, the retail space had been vacant since the parking deck was remodeled in the 2000s.

The deck was built in 1974 and expanded in 2009 with a retail entrance, but no tenant had been found to develop the space.

The projected cost of renovation was $1.7 million, to which Yo’ Mama’s contributed about $400,000.

Yo’ Mama’s is leasing the space from the Birmingham Parking Authority.

With 5,760+ square feet, the new Yo’ Mama’s location will have room for between 80-100 patrons—a welcome departure from the 2nd Ave. N location, which sat up to 36 people.

Another improvement over the 2nd Ave. N location is parking. While the former location relied on street parking, the new location will have access to the 1339 spaces in BPA Parking Deck #3. Plus, the first hour of parking is free!

The eatery offers up brunch and lunch menus of favorites such as chicken and waffles, catfish, hot wings, burgers and sides.

