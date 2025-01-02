State Rep. Juandalynn Givan Announces Run for Birmingham Mayor and How She Plans to Unseat Woodfin

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan Announces Run for Birmingham Mayor and How She...

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Standing outside of Birmingham City Hall with a poster of nearly 150 homicide victims lost to violence in 2024, State Rep. Juandalynn Givan announced that she would run for mayor of Birmingham in this year’s City elections.

“2024 was not a year that made many of us proud here in the Magic City,” said Givan, during a New Year’s Day morning press conference. “In fact, it was the deadliest year since 1933 for the City of Birmingham. That year, much like this one, was marked by a climate of fear, segregation, and economic hardship. I refuse to let that be our Birmingham today. It’s time for change. It’s time for us to rise and reclaim our city.”

The lawmaker said her campaign would revolve around the slogan “Birmingham, It’s Time” and built on three priorities: people, protection, and progress. Those priorities would “focus on the needs of our people, ensure the protection of our communities, and drive sustainable progress for the Magic City,” she said. “It’s time to address our challenges head-on and implement solutions that will move us forward. Birmingham, it’s time.”

So far, Givan is the first person to announce plans to challenge Mayor Randall Woodfin, although she expects others to follow, she said.

The next election for Birmingham Mayor is Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Woodfin is nearing the end of his second term after winning elections in 2017 and 2021. He said in an interview last year he was likely to run for a third term.

Outside City Hall on Wednesday, Givan, who represents District 60 in the Alabama House of Representatives, spoke for nearly 40 minutes and took two questions with Rick Jackson, a campaign strategist, by her side.

She outlined key components of her platform at the press conference and in a press release which include:

• Taking it to the Streets: An initiative aimed at improving Birmingham’s infrastructure by resurfacing and repairing roadways.

• Operation 122: A plan to clean up Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods and 23 communities within the first 122 days of her administration which will include increased garbage pickup and beautification projects.

• Friends in Transition: Addressing homelessness in Birmingham to eliminate homeless tent communities and providing sustainable housing solutions.

• Transportation and Micro-Transit Expansion: Improving public transit options and creating more accessible routes for rider and the city’s workforce.

Believing public safety and police reform will resonate most with voters who are frustrated with the seemingly daily occurrences of violence, Givan has said she plans to visit all 99 of the city’s neighborhoods and focus on nearly a dozen topics addressing crime reduction that include:

• Youth and Crime Prevention: Enhancing community centers, recreational spaces, and arts programs for youth while working with local businesses to provide trade skills and job opportunities.

• Police Recruitment and Community Safety: bolstering police recruitment efforts and improving mental health resources for law enforcement officers while working to revitalize neighborhood watch programs and expanding Explorer Programs to engage young people in law enforcement.

• Community Policing: Strengthen relationships between law enforcement and neighborhoods through outreach, training, and regular engagement events to build trust and collaboration. • Police Accountability: Expand the civilian oversight board with greater investigative power to ensure transparency in cases of police misconduct. • Crisis Intervention Teams: Implement specialized units trained to respond to mental health crises, reducing the need for traditional law enforcement in such situations. Neighborhood Safety Plans: Work with residents to create tailored safety strategies for each community based on their unique needs and concerns.

