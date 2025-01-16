PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DeRU | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING MARTIN LUTHER KING’S BIRTHDAY!!!

LET’S KEEP HIM AND HIS WORK ALIVE!

TODAY…

READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**PARACHUTE PUNK SHOW featuring MIRANDA ANDDD THE BEAT at Saturn.

**THE WHOLESOME BOYS WITH ZACH AUSTIN & THE LONESOME at the Nick Rocks.

**DRAG NIGHT benefitting the Yellowhammer Fund at The Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at the Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**UNDERGROUNDBOOKING 4th ANNUAL BIRTHDAY BASH with BIG PO, CREMRO & WHITE GOLD at The Nick Rocks.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**RUMOURS ATL: A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE at Iron City.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**EDDIE 9V at Saturn 200 41st Street South.

**BELLA’S MANIA BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT with DJ BLESSED DREGS at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WICKED – DRAG BRUNCH at StarDome Club.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**FOUR BANDS – FOUR DOLLARS at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Appearance by MOON MEDALLION (Austin, TX) at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY’S KARAOKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**CANDYMAN at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SUNDROP, EVERY WEDNESDAY at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**MON ROVIA with OLIVER HAZARD at Saturn.

**NICK DITTMEIER AND THE SAWDUSTERS with KYLE KIMBRELL at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick Rocks.

**TRAMPLED BY TURTLES at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**KPOP CLUB NIGHT with DH CHEN at Saturn.

EVENTS AROUND BIRMINGHAM CELEBRATING DR. KING…

**FRIDAY – BIG MAMA THORNTON: ALABAMA KID is an APT documentary premiere at the historic Carver Theatre, 7 p.m. about the extraordinary life and legacy of the legendary Blues singer. FREE!

**SATURDAY – MLK DAY 5K DRUM RUN. Register at www.mlkday5kbham.com

**SATURDAY – KING DAY PAINTING CLASS at Studio 2500, Inc. 10 a.m. , 11 a.m. and 12 Noon in the Commons Room at BCRI hosted by local artist WILLIE WILLIAMS, JR.. FREE!

**MONDAY – 2025 MLK DAY OF SERVICE BREAKFAST, 6:30 a.m. at The Harbert Center. The program will include a keynote, networking opportunities, inspiring discussions aimed at fostering unity and progress.

**MONDAY -KING DAY 2025, 10 a.m. for a self-guided visit through the historic galleries of the BCRI museum with activities. FREE!

**MONDAY – The BCRI is hosting a celebration, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

**WEDNESDAY – COLLAGE DANCE COLLECTIVE – “Reframing the Narrative: The Arts & Civil Rights” Alabama Dance Festival Community Night at the BCRI, 5-8 p.m. FREE!

FOR BAPTIST MEMBERS…

**NATIONAL BAPTIST CONVENTION USA IN BIRMINGHAM – Birmingham hosted the National Baptist Convention USA (NBC) this week at the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. There was an Installation Service for REV. DR. BOISE KIMBER as the newly elected 19th President. Pastors, ministers, leaders and members from around the country attended as he shared his vision for the future of the NBC for a revitalized mission and collaborative growth within the organization.

FOR THE JEWISH COMMUNITY…

**BIRMINGHAM JEWISH FEDERATION AND FOUNDATION’S 2025 ANNUAL MEETING AND AWARDS RECIPIENTS are KAREN ALLEN – N.E. Miles Lifetime Achievement Award, STEVEN CORENBLUM – Susan J. Goldberg Distinguished Volunteer Award and CATHY FREIEMAN – Susan J. Goldberg Distinguished Volunteer Award held January 26, 2-5 p.m. at the Temple Beth El. THE Ne Board President is SHERYL KIMERLING. The musical performance is by ARI AXELFORD.

**COLLAT JEWISH FAMILY SERVICES ANNUAL MEETING is Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School with KAY KORNMEIER (Incoming Board President), FAYE LEVIN (Outgoing Board President), MICKY RUBSTEIN (Remembering the CJFS Founder), BOBBY FIERMAN and BERNARD STERN (both Volunteers of the Year).

AROUND TOWN…

**FRIDAY – SHADES CREEK GREENWAY RIBBON EXTENSION CUTTING – The Phase 2 Extension of Shades Greenway Trail ceremony is 9:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Western Trail Head, 1291 Oak Grove Road South, 35209 Ribbon Cutting is at 10 a.m. The 1.4-mile extension adds connectivity to the Shades Creek Greenway, part of the Red Rock Trail System. The Homewood trail serves as a popular route for walking, running and cycling for Homewood residents, Samford University students and visitors across the region. Open to the public. For more for the Freshwater Land Trust and Homewood Chamber websites.

IN IRONDALE…

**WHAT IS YOUR DREAM? DR. MARTIN KING JR. PUBLIC SERVICE PROJECT – in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day individuals and groups can submit proposals for public service projects that match your passion and will make a positive impact in the Irondale community. Apply at tinyurl.com/irondalemlk. DEADLINE is January 17 tomorrow. Winners announced on January 21.

**PLAY BALL IRONDALE YOUTH SPORTS registration for T-Ball, Baseball & Softball for ages 4-12 is open. This is the inaugural season at the Ruffner Sports Complex in the City of Irondale. Register at irondaleyouthsports.com. Call 205-769-0730 for more.

**FEBRUARY 13 – STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAY – WINTER BIRDING IN ALABAMA, 9 – 11 a.m. with Alabama Audubon GREG HARBER who will discuss how you can attract birds to your yards. The class includes a walk to the bird habitat, which is the newest section of the Kaul Wildflower Garden. Binoculars will be provided or bring your own. Registration is required.

**JANUARY 25 – EXPLORE SEED SAVING AT THE COMMUITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day. Discover tips and tricks for growing form seed as you chat with other seed savers. Sign up for the library’s free Seed Exchange. Open to the public. FREE. More info on the website.

**JANUARY 28 – STORYTELLING THROUGH TOPIARY AND PROPERTY ART will be what MIKE GIBSON discusses as he takes center stage at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 5:30 p.m. reception with the lecture at 6 p.m. Gibson is a renowned self-taught property artist, topiarist and entrepreneur.

**JANUARY 30 – THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF LICHENS, 10 a.m. – Noon with CURTIS HANSEN, curator of Plants at Auburn University’s John D. Friedman Herbarium. Share the walk led by Hansen through the gardens to spot and identify the life forms. Registration is required.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**TODAY – FILM INDUSTRY NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5-7 p.m.

**SO YOU WANNA WORK IN FILM – This in-person workshop, next Thursday, 5-7 p.m. will give you advice and support in moving forward toward your film goals. Go to birmingham365.org for more.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

TODAY …

-NOSFERATU starring Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp and directed by Robert Eggers.

-NETWORKING NIGHTS. FREE

-MONTHLY MOVIE TRIVIA, FREE.

TODAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

-THE LAST SHOWGIRL starring Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista and directed by Gia Coppola.

TODAY AND SUNDAY …

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: VOLVER starring Lenelope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Lola Duenas and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

FRIDAY …

-BAD MOVIE NIGHT. FREE.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY …

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A -NERVOUS BREAKDOWN starring Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, Julieta Serrano and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY …

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: ALL ABOUT MY MOTHER, starring Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes, Candela Pena and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

SATURDAY …

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: PAIN AND GLORY starring Antonia Banderas, Asler Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

-ALL ABOUT ALMONDOVAR w/SARAH VALENTIN-SANCHEZ

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY -…

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: TIE ME UP! TIE ME DOWN starring Victoria Abril, Antonio Banderas, Loles Leon and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com.

