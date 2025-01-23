PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**MON ROVIA with OLIVER HAZARD at Saturn. Mon Rovia is from Liberia

**NICK DITTMEIER AND THE SAWDUSTERS with KYLE KIMBRELL at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick Rocks.

**TRAMPLED BY TURTLES at Iron City.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**KPOP CLUB NIGHT with DJ CHEN at Saturn.

**HUSH MONEY at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**EXPLORE SEED SAVING AT THE COMMUITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

** DRAG NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**AN EVENING with SHADOWGRASS at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM JEWISH FEDERATION AND FOUNDATION’S 2025 ANNUAL MEETING, 2-5 p.m. at the Temple Beth El. Musical performance is by ARI AXELFORD.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**Kyle Kimbrell Free Show at The Nick Rocks.

**GOLDPINE with The Burney Sisters at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: RESET at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**STORYTELLING THROUGH TOPIARY AND PROPERTY ART will be what MIKE GIBSON discusses as he takes center stage at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 5:30 p.m. reception with the lecture at 6 p.m.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**OSCILLATIONS: AN ELECTRONIC MUSIC OPEN MIC PERFORMANCE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Country Club of Birmingham is honoring Mrs. Virginia Smith, the Jemison Visionary Award; Mrs. Patsy D. Dreher, the O’Neal Library Tynes Award; Ms. Lindsy Gardner, City of Mountain Brook Employee of the Year and Mr. Joseph Braswell, the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Board President.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SUNDROP, EVERY WEDNESDAY at the Nick.

**QUALIFIER, ROUGH DREAMS (TN), & VAMPIRE MANSION at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF LICHENS, 10 a.m. – Noon with CURTIS HANSEN.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**AX AND THE HATCHETMEN at Saturn.

**BY THE WAY OF FIRE, HIRAETH & EMBR at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**MICHIGANDER at Saturn.

**OXMOOR with MAD DAY OUT at The Nick.

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN…PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR BASKETBALL LOVERS…

**SATURDAY – HBCU NIGHT 6 p.m. at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC with the BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON VS INDIANA.

FEBRUARY is full of things…VALENTINE’S DAY, MUSIC AND BLACK HISTORY MONTH …

VALENTINE’S DAY…

**FEBRUARY 14 – VALENTINE LOVE featuring ABRAHAM THE VOICE, 7 p.m. with a Candlelight Dinner by Chef Kris Hicks of Infinit Eats at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

AT IRON CITY… Music in February.

**FEBRUARY 15 – COREY SMITH at Iron City.

**FEBRUARY 19 – TWO FRIENDS presents HEATWAVE: THE TOUR

**FEBRUARY 25 – PALAYE ROYALE

**FEBRUARY 26 – PALACE.

**FEBRUARY 27 – UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR

BLACK HISTORY MONTH… is right around the corner. (Look for so much more!)

**FEBRUARY 8 – 2025 BLACK MALE SUMMIT at the Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB with discussions, workshops and networking opportunities where attendees will gain valuable tools and strategies to navigate challenges and achieve success. This summit unites students, professionals, change-makers, parents, pastors, allies, activists and community members to tackle the critical issues impacting Black males, inspire personal, collective growth to drive meaningful and lasting change. Register at Eventbrite.

**NOW through FEBRUARY 9 – JCAC SCHOLARSHIP 2025 registration. Go to www.dstjcac.org/scholarship or scholarship@dstjcac.org.

FOR YOUTH…

**INTERESTED IN A SUMMER RESEARCH INTERNSHIP – There are opportunities for high school and undergraduate students to learn how to conduct their own research. Spend the summer being mentored by the USB’s Department of Surgery through the PRISM and FUSSION PROGRAMS. For more information, contact SurgSummerPrograms@UABMC.edu.

**NOW through March 1 – BIRMINGHAM YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT FELLOWSHIP CHOIR is hosting auditions and looking for young people, ages 10-28 who have a passion for singing. For more on how to qualify, info@bhamyyafc.org.

IN IRONDALE…

**PLAY BALL IRONDALE YOUTH SPORTS registration for T-Ball, Baseball & Softball for ages 4-12 is open. This is the inaugural season at the Ruffner Sports Complex in the City of Irondale. Register at irondaleyouthsports.com. Call 205-769-0730 for more.

**FEBRUARY 13 – STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**SO YOU WANNA WORK IN FILM – This in-person workshop, Thursday, 5-7 p.m. will give you advice and support in moving forward toward your film goals. Go to birmingham365.org for more.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY, …

-THE LAST SHOWGIRL starring Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista and directed by Gia Coppola.

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: PAIN AND GLORY starring Antonia Banderas, Asler Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

-PEDRO ALMODOVAR: WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A -NERVOUS BREAKDOWN starring Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, Julieta Serrano and directed by Pedro Almodovar.

-SHOUT MOVIE NIGHT: BURLESQUE starring Cher, Christina Aguilera, Eric Dane and directed by Steve Antin. FREE

**FRIDAY …

-ANGUISH w/Q & A starring Zelda Rubinstein, Michael lerner, Talla Paul and directed by Bigas Luna.

-BAD MOVIE NIGHT. FREE.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY …

-THE BRUTALIST starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and directed by Brady Corbet.

-THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG 4L Restoration starring Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo, Anne Vernon and directed by Jacques Demyl.

-VERMIGLIO starring Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenico, Roberta Rovelli and directed by Maura Delpero.

-FROZEN II starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and directed by Jennifer Lee, and Chris Buck.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com

