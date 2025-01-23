Safe Driving Practices During Frigid Temperatures

Driving during winter weather can be unpredictable and dangerous especially in snow, icy conditions and sleet. On average, winter weather directly or indirectly contributes to more than 540,000 vehicular accidents in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that approximately 120,000 police reported crashes in 2021 occurred during snowy or sleet conditions.

Of course, staying off the road is the best safety tip during harrowing winter weather conditions, but this is not always possible. So, the next best safety precaution before driving during these wintery weather conditions is preparing your vehicle. Winterizing your vehicle is an additional essential maintenance.

Here are some simple safety tips to prepare your vehicle for winter:

Check the weather before you travel — be aware of the winter risks in places you visit, from blizzards to ice storms. Check the local weather forecasts and warnings before heading out. If the roads to your destinations are in poor condition, consider postponing all non-essential travel until the roads are clear.

Consider leaving early or changing your departure to avoid being on the roads during a storm. In addition, familiarize yourself with directions and maps before you start your trip, even using a GPS. Someone should know your route and anticipated arrival time. Keep family and emergency phone numbers in your cell phone (make sure it has a full charge), including your auto insurance provider and a towing company. Visit the National Weather Service for up-to-date forecasts.

Get your vehicle winter ready — make sure your vehicle is winterized for a potential emergency by following some of these safety tips:

Test your battery, battery power drops as the temperature drops

Check antifreeze levels

Check your ignition system

Check your brakes

Check tire pressure, which drops as the temperature drops

Check your heater and defroster

Check your lights and flashing hazard lights

Check your oil

Check your wiper blades and replace them if needed

Check your washer fluid level; add wiper fluid for -30 degrees Fahrenheit

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas lines freeze; its better to have full tank

By getting your vehicle ready for winter and using some of these simple safety tips, you can Keep an Eye on Safety when driving during winter weather.

