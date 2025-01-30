Home Quotes of Note “The real focus should be on the American people and making sure...

“The real focus should be on the American people and making sure people are safe, making sure we improve quality of life.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
132
0

BIRMINGHAM MAYOR RANDALL WOODFIN DISCUSSING ON CNN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS; WVTM, JAN. 25.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR