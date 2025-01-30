PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF LICHENS, 10 a.m. – Noon with CURTIS HANSEN at the Botanical Gardens.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**AX AND THE HATCHETMEN with EASY HONEY at Saturn.

**BY WAY OF FIRE, HIRAETH & EMBR at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, 2 p.m. at1821 2nd Avenue North.

**BIRTHDAY FREE SECTIONS ON A FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar and Lounge

**MICHIGANDER with SYDNEY SPRAGUE at Saturn.

**OXMOOR with MAD DAY OUT at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

*REDDIX-YOUNG, BREELY FLOWER, NOWHERE SQUARES & AVIAN BRAINS at The Nick Rocks.

*THE MUMMY CATS & SEVEN YEAR WITCH, THE REVEAL and CINEMA STEREO at The Nick.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**MJ LENDERMAN & THE WIND: MANNING FIREWORKS TOUR at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**VISIOONARY VENTURES: CRAFTING YOUR ENTREPRENEURIAL FUTURE, 2 p.m. Register online to RSVP at: Email: bina@binabanks.net.

**ART LIT with Thank YOU BOOKS: IMANI PERRY and ANDRE HoLLAND,2 p.m. at the Museum of Art.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**MOJOHAND with FIRE CEMINO & GATSBY at The Nick Rocks.

**SUBDAY WITH JYLE KIMBRELL, Free, at The Nick Rocks.

**THE GET UP KIDS – 25 YEARS OF SOMETHING TO WRITE HOME ABOUT with HOT ROD CIRCUIT at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

*MAGGIE MILES X RECESS PARTY with AUDIOPHILE & NOCULTURE at The Nick.

**SUNDROP, EVERY WEDNESDAY at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH, 7 p.m. at 1821 Second Avenue North.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DRAKE MILLIGAN at Saturn.

**IN THEORY at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT with CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**EARLY JAMES with DEAD MALL, THE STEPDADS at Saturn.

**ANDREW VINSON, ALEXA FONTAINE & GRAHAM HARPER at The Nick.

LOOKING AHEAD…

FEBRUARY is full of things…VALENTINE’S DAY, MUSIC AND BLACK HISTORY MONTH …

FOR THE YOUTH…

**INTERESTED IN A SUMMER RESEARCH INTERNSHIP – There are opportunities for high school and undergraduate students to learn how to conduct their own research. Spend the summer being mentored by the USB’s Department of Surgery through the PRISM and FUSSION PROGRAMS. For more information, contact SurgSummerPrograms@UABMC.edu.

**APPLICATION FOR JCAC OF DST OPPORTUNITIES – The Jefferson County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is accepting applications for its annual JCAC SCHOLARSHIPS through February 9, next Sunday. Send questions to scholarship@dstjcac.org. IN ADDITION, their LEGISLATIVE PAGE PROGRAM provides students with a valuable opportunity to gain firsthand experience in the legislative process. For more: dstjcac.org.

**FEBRUARY 8 – 2025 BLACK MALE SUMMIT at the Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB with discussions, workshops and networking opportunities where attendees will gain valuable tools and strategies to navigate challenges and achieve success. The Third Annual Birmingham Black Male Summit is a transformative event that will bring together voices from across the country to empower and uplift the community. This summit unites students, professionals, change-makers, parents, pastors, allies, activists and community members to tackle the critical issues impacting Black males, inspire personal, collective growth to drive meaningful and lasting change. Register at Eventbrite.

**THINK BIG FOUNDATION x BETTER HELP – FREE THERAPY – This free therapy is with a licensed therapist based on your needs, preferences and location. For more and to address questions: contact@betterhelp.com. It is convenient wherever you are – video, phone or text. Three Months FREE!!!

ADDICTION PREVENTION COALITION – RAISING RESILIENT YOUTH SERIES (Upcoming Events) in February and future…

**FEBRUARY 9 – APC SOBER TAILGATE, at the Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Avenue North, 5 p.m. A night of fun, football and community at the APC Sober Tailgate with live streaming the big game, alcohol-free drinks by DeAngelo’s Daiquiris and food by Rojo and others. The event is the perfect way to enjoy game day with good vibes, great company and unforgettable memories. For more info, nikeisha@apcbham.org

**FEBRUARY 12 FREE WEBINAR- VAPING THE TRUTH: How We Got to Where We Are Today, Noon – 1 p.m. with Mike Cook, Director of prevention Services in Baldwin County, Drug Education Council. Join to hear discussions on how vaping has evolved into what it is today and examine the latest trends and products gaining popularity among today’s youth.

**FEBRUARY 29 FREE WEBINAR – WEEDING OUT THE TRUTH: Investigating Today’s Marijuana Laws, Products and Precautions, 11a.m. – Noon. Dr. Valentine, Youth Coordinator, Impact Montevallo will talk about the products that he has come across when working with Alabama teens and the precautions needed to consider with these products. Find out about THC-O, CBD Marijuana, gummies, candies, the vapes, the drinks, are they legal, do you really get high, medicinal dispensaries and more.

**APRIL 5 – END ADDICTION WALK 2025 at City Walk Bham. To get involved or learn more: endaddictionbham.org. SAVE THE DATE.

For more about the Addiction Prevention Coalition and info about these events: nichole@addictionpreventioncoalition.ccsend.com or communicaitons@apcbham.org.

**BIRMINGHAM YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT FELLOWSHIP CHOIR is hosting auditions and looking for young people, ages 10-28 who have a passion for singing. Register now through March 1. For more on how to qualify: info@bhamyyafc.org.

VALENTINE’S DAY…

**VALENTINE’S DINNER at Silver Coin Indian Grill, 6:30p.m.

**FEBRUARY 14 – VALENTINE LOVE featuring ABRAHAM THE VOICE, 7 p.m. with a Candlelight Dinner by Chef Kris Hicks of Infinit Eats at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

AT IRON CITY… Music in February.

**FEBRUARY 15 – COREY SMITH at Iron City.

**FEBRUARY 19 – TWO FRIENDS presents HEATWAVE: THE TOUR

**FEBRUARY 25 – PALAYE ROYALE

**FEBRUARY 26 – PALACE.

**FEBRUARY 27 – UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR

BLACK HISTORY MONTH… is right around the corner. (Look for so much more!)

**NOW through FEBRUARY 9 – JCAC SCHOLARSHIP 2025 registration. Go to www.dstjcac.org/scholarship or scholarship@dstjcac.org.

AROUND TOWN…IN IRONDALE…

**FEBRUARY 13 – STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**SO YOU WANNA WORK IN FILM – This in-person workshop, Thursday, 5-7 p.m. will give you advice and support in moving forward toward your film goals. Go to birmingham365.org for more.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY, …

-VERMIGILIO, starring Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenicao, Roberta Rovelli and directed by Maura Delpero.

-THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG (1964) 4K RESTORATION starring Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castenuovo, Annd Vernon and directed by Jacques Demy.

**THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

-THE BRUTALIST starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and directed by Brady Corbet.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…BAD MOVIE MARATHON. Visit sidewalkfest.com for more details.

COMING…

**DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

