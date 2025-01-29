City of Birmingham Asking for Property to be Declared Public Nuisance

The city of Birmingham announced the office of the city attorney filed a lawsuit against a short-term lease property Monday.

Director of communications for the mayor’s office Rick Journey stated the lawsuit is against Infinity Investments LLC, the owner of 828 Fifth St. West. The lawsuit is also filed against Jabari Ayinde Mosley, who the city thinks manages the property.

The city is asking the Circuit Court of Jefferson County to declare the property a public nuisance. The city alleges the single-family dwelling is being used as a short-term lease rental where there is continued criminal activity.

“We will not accept a property owner exposing residents and businesses to a continued threat against public safety,” Birmingham City Attorney Nicole King said in a statement. “When violence and drugs threaten public safety, it’s important that the city steps in to disrupt the activity, hold criminals accountable, and make our neighborhoods safer for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

The lawsuit alleges the property’s ownership and manager did not screen short-term renters. The city claimed it received complaints about the property, hearing from residents and business who expressed concern for their safety.

The city attorney created the Drug and Nuisance Abatement Team in spring 2020 to hold landowners through the courts accountable for making their properties clean and crimeless. The city stated the team succeeded in different lawsuits and worked with property owners for a safer environment.

Those who want to report a nuisance property in Birmingham are asked to email the office of the city attorney or call 205-254-6450 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.