Volunteers, Students Gather to Build UP Birmingham in Honor of Dr. King 

On Friday, approximately 30 volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation and ToolBank USA teamed up with 9th – 12th grade students at the Build UP School in Birmingham to build picnic tables and park benches for the school as part of the Foundation’s nationwide week of service, which honors and celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The Foundation and its nonprofit partners completed service projects to enhance educational and volunteer community spaces and provide hands-on learning opportunities for students pursuing careers in skilled trades.

Once complete, the benches and tables will be donated to Build UP as a reminder of what’s possible when students come together and apply the skills they’ve developed through the Build UP program and to two local elementary schools in the Titusville neighborhood.

Build UP is the nation’s first and only workforce development model that provides low-income youth career-ready skills through paid apprenticeships with industry-aligned secondary and early postsecondary academic coursework, leading them to become educated, credentialed, and empowered civic leaders, professionals, and homeowners. For more information, visit: www.buildup.work.

