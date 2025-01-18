Warming Stations Open Sunday Ahead of Expected Freezing Temperatures

birminghamal.gov

Jimmie Hale Mission and the city of Birmingham are opening their warming station ahead of the expected freezing temperatures this upcoming week.

The mission says they will open Sunday evening, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and will remain open round-the-clock until midday Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Jimmie Hale is also offering free shuttle service to assist those who might be mobility challenged or those without transportation. The service will be from 6 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 to the station from the downtown men’s center (3420 2nd Ave. North) and from the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th St. North. Transportation departure will also be provided the morning of Jan. 22.

The City of Birmingham supports the warming station at Jimmie Hale Mission financially and with in-kind donations of cots and a police officer presence. “This represents the best of non-profit and government collaboration by allowing the City to most effectively serve its citizens with the expertise and care provided by the Jimmie Hale Mission,” said Perryn Carroll, the Mission’s executive director.

The station, located at Jimmie Hale’s former thrift store building (1569 Cooper Hill Rd.), is open for men, women, and families who are unhoused or who lack sufficient heat in their homes. The mission says meals will be served to all at the warming station.

Jimmie Hale says they are also accepting the following donations:

Twin-sized washable blankets

Toboggans, gloves, and scarfs

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, and plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off at any time at 3420 2nd Ave. North.

For more information, you are asked to call the mission at 205-323-5878, option 3.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

