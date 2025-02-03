Birmingham City Schools Provides Guidance for Staff, Administrators if They are Subjected to ICE raids

By Gladys Bautista | WVTM
Local education leaders are reacting to recent guidance sent out by state education leaders and school districts on ICE raids affecting Alabama schools.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey released a statement Thursday discussing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as it relates to schools in Alabama following President Donald Trump’s executive order.
The state superintendent said, “The Alabama State Department of Education will remain in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and will notify local superintendents should any new guidance or directives be issued by law enforcement.”
While they haven’t experienced any disruptions by federal or state law enforcement related to this issue, leaders believe the guidance is important to reassure families and administrators.
WVTM 13 has seen the guidance Birmingham City Schools has relayed.
If law enforcement arrives at a school, staff should alert the school principal, according to the guidance.
School principals are instructed to request documentation such as a subpoena, search or arrest warrant, and take the officer’s name, badge number and supervisor’s name.
That information — according to the guidance — should then be sent to the legal department, who will instruct on what to do further.
If the information is not provided, the principal is told to ask the officer to leave.
Richard Franklin, with the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, says administrators and staff will work to follow the law but protect students.
“The Birmingham City schools and the systems I work with and the educators, we’re going to always protect the kids,” Franklin said. “We’re going to follow the laws, but we’re not just going to let anybody come in and profile our kids. We’re going to teach our children. We’re going to make sure they’re safe. That’s for our children. And we stand on that.”
“In short, just keep having school. Let’s stay focused on teaching and learning. I assure you that we are staying on top of the situation and will pass along information as we get updates,” Mackey said. “I know the flurry of activity makes some of our educators uneasy, which is natural because we all like consistency. Nevertheless, we must keep our eye on the ball and focus on teaching and learning.”