Phillip Brown Elected as First African American Chairman of the Jefferson County (AL) Republican Party

The Jefferson County Republican Party last week elected Phillip Brown, a longtime grassroots leader and ardent Donald Trump supporter, as its first African American Chairman.

“As Chairman, my top priorities will be working alongside community leaders to address Jefferson County’s challenges, particularly improving public safety, strengthening education for our children, and fostering economic growth,” said Brown, who has served as Chairman of the Alabama Minority GOP for over a decade, as well as a member of the Alabama Republican Party Executive and Steering Committee. “The Republican Party’s platform provides the solutions our county needs, and I look forward to sharing that message with voters from all walks of life.”

A retired high school teacher, Brown is particularly passionate about helping young people, he said.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl applauded Brown’s leadership and commitment to conservative values.

“Phillip Brown’s election is a historic moment for the Jefferson County Republican Party, and it is well deserved,” Wahl said. “He is one of the hardest-working Republican leaders in our state, and I have no doubt he will bring fresh energy and determination to this role. I look forward to working with him as we continue to advance Republican principles in Jefferson County.”

Under Chairman Brown’s leadership, the Jefferson County Republican Party will be focused on expanding outreach, strengthening its grassroots network, and promoting the Republican vision for a safer, more prosperous community, he said.

