Birmingham Looks to Address Flood-Prone Roads Throughout City

By Maddie McQueen | CBS42

With the heavy and consistent rainfall, flooding roads can become a concern.

In the Birmingham-metro area, there are a handful of flood-prone areas. One of these flood-prone areas is along Messer Airport Highway. The city of Birmingham says the decision was made several months ago to close that road as it looks into long term solutions.

Over the last five years, the city says it’s invested more than $20 million in drainage related projects. According to the city, some of the projects include $2.8-million at 6th Avenue South in Titusville; $1.1-million at the Alabama Farmer’s Market; $350,000 to clean and inspect existing storm sewers to figure out the cause of localized flooding, Seventh Avenue South street scape; Center Place South storm sewer replacement, 9th Avenue North and 31st Street, and 2900 Norwood Boulevard.

Rick Journey, Director of Communications for the City of Birmingham released the following statement in regards to the severe weather potential:

Due to the potential for severe weather, residents and businesses are encouraged to monitor weather information and pay close attention to alerts such as watches and warnings. In the event there is flooding on a roadway, motorists should use extreme caution and turn around. Do not try to drive through a flooded street.

The City of Birmingham is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its residents and businesses during extreme weather. When forecasters predict the potential for flooding, the city’s response is a collaborative effort. The city conducts regular and daily maintenance on the storm drainage network. Projects aimed at improving infrastructure and resilience continue each year.

The city has activated its SWIFTT (Snow, Wind, Ice, Flood, Tornado Threat ) Essentials to establish readiness in the event of severe weather. The Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits (PEP) is coordinating with the Department of Public Works to inspect and service any potential “hot spots.”

Janet Berry was driving through Chilton County during some of Wednesday’s thunderstorm on her way to Foley. She says that sometimes getting on the road during rainy conditions is unavoidable.

“You do what you have to do because your appointments and stuff don’t wait,” Berry said.

She says she’s never hydroplaned or had issues driving in the rain. Berry says she takes it slow on wet roads and keeps a closer eye on other drivers.

“I have to watch all these people wanting to do 80-100,” she said. “People cutting you off or cutting back in front of you real quick. I see too many of them cutting in front of trucks.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

