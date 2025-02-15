Mayor Woodfin Presents First Monthly Update to Crime Commission’s Recommendations

birminghamal.gov

More than half of the recommendations presented by the Birmingham Crime Commission are in planning and development, near launch or in progress, Mayor Randall Woodfin shared this week in an update to the Birmingham City Council.

The commission released its report on January 6, 2025. Woodfin has committed to provide status updates during the process of implementation. Of 82 recommendations made by the commission, 23 are in the planning and development phase. Another 23 are in pre-launch or in progress.

“Overall, I am pleased with the cadence we have established to take steps to put these recommendations into practice. And we remain committed to our partnerships with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, District Attorney Carr, and our federal partners in Birmingham,” Mayor Woodfin said. “I want to acknowledge the support and partnership of the Birmingham City Council as we take more steps to enhance public safety and attack gun violence.”

During the update to the council, Mayor Woodfin highlighted several actions underway: