Birmingham, Jimmie Hale Mission to Open Warming Station on Monday Night

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission will open its nightly warming station on Monday, Feb. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided.

Free shuttle service will be available from 6-7 p.m. to assist the mobility-challenged and those without transportation. Pickup will take place at the main entrance of Linn Park, at the intersection of Park Place and 20th Street North. Return transportation will be provided each morning.

The Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:

Twin-sized washable blankets

Toboggans, gloves and scarfs

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off at any time at 3420 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham 35222. For additional information please call Jimmie Hale Mission at 205-323-5878, option 3.

