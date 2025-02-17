Mary J. Blige Brings ‘Real Love’ to Birmingham During Valentine’s Weekend Tour

Story and Photos by Marika N. Johnson | Special to The Birmingham Times

Dressed in stylish knee-high boots and at one point, a striking black-and-white fur coat, Mary J. Blige showed why she remains one of the legends in the music business during a visit to the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul along with openers Mario and Ne-Yo, brought the R&B For My Fans Tour to Birmingham over Valentine’s weekend in a show where fans enjoyed a night of soulful music, smooth vocals, and powerful performances.

Blige wowed the crowd with hits like Real Love, Be Without You, and Family Affair. Her strong voice and emotional delivery had the audience singing along and waving their hands.

She started her set on a small stage at the back of the arena, surprising fans by appearing behind them. After singing several songs up close and greeting fans, she made a grand entrance to the main stage, flying over the crowd in a chariot shaped like a crown.

Mario opened the show with classic ballads, including Let Me Love You. His heartfelt performance set the perfect mood, though his short set left fans wanting more.

Ne-Yo kept the momentum going with his signature dance moves and hits like So Sick and Miss Independent. His smooth vocals and confident stage presence had fans cheering.

Together, the three artists created a true celebration of R&B. The audience sang, danced, and embraced the nostalgia of classic hits. By the end of the night Birmingham fans left with smiles, great memories, and the sounds of an unforgettable show.

