Struggling Through Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Olivia Scarbrough Crowned UAB’s Miss Purple & Gold   

Olivia Scarbrough, a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was crowned Miss Purple & Gold for the UAB Kappa Delta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on Thursday.

The crown capped an inspirational journey for Scarbrough, an avid athlete, who was injured during the AAU National Volleyball Championship in Orlando weeks before the fall term was to begin. While diving for a ball, a teammate collided shoulder first into the side of Scarbrough’s head. What started as a concussion migrated into Post Concussive Syndrome, and a daily struggle through a TBI (traumatic brain injury) that ended her collegiate volleyball career and scholarship.

“This is unbelievable,” Scarbrough said after the pageant. “I’m just taking this moment in, humbled and grateful. There is so much more happening here than just winning. I won more than a crown and a scholarship. Tonight, I regained confidence that I am capable of standing strong, encouraging others and doing so much more.”

Eight young ladies vied for the crown during the pageant held in the auditorium of the historic A.H. Parker High School. The program began at 7 p.m. with an 11-minute pause to pay homage to the year the fraternity was founded in 1911.

The program opened with a music act and contestant introductions, followed by judging in categories for fashion, talent and interview segments.

With the question “Why do you want to be queen?” Scarbrough said she knew the importance of needing the $1,000 scholarship to help pay for school and knowing she had the endurance to compete.

As others wrestled backstage jitters, Scarbrough prayed that cognitive challenges would not erase the lyrics of the song she was waiting to sing, Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go,” which she delivered to resounding cheers. During the next category, she graced the stage in a vintage 1920’s style rhinestone trimmed long red dress with the audience unaware that Scarbrough sometimes literally struggles just to take a few steps.

While many contestants may have packed lip gloss and lashes, her bag consisted of nausea bands, sunglasses, ear plugs and KultureCity headphones in case of a sensory overload that can unexpectedly be triggered.

Andre Howard, II, president of the Kappa Delta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, said, “The Miss Purple and Gold Pageant was truly a wonderful event, marking the first time in years that we’ve brought the pageant back. I’m so glad it was a success. It was great to see the young ladies showcase their talents and step outside their comfort zones by participating in something they’re not typically used to.”

This Omega’s scholarship pageant made a royal return. As for Scarbrough, it was a night of triumph for a young lady who walked in facing the adversity of an invisible disability — which is a physical, mental, or neurological condition that isn’t visible from the outside, but it can limit a person’s activities, senses, or movements — yet walked away crowned with courage as the queen.

“One thing I’ve learned is that you are not in charge of your timing, only God is,” Scarbrough said. “And if you truly walk with Christ, then he will show you what is ordained for you. I stand on Jeremiah 29:11 everyday. It’s his plan, not ours. So we have to walk by faith, not by sight.”

Jeremiah 29:11 reads: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. (KJV)

